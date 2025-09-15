<p>A major mix-up left players and fans stunned during the India–Pakistan <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup</a> clash on Sunday (September 14). Just as the Pakistan team lined up for their national anthem with hands on their hearts, the stadium DJ mistakenly played the Jason Derulo x Tesher hit <em>Jalebi Baby</em> instead of <em>Pak Sarzamin Shad Bad</em>.</p><p>The blunder visibly irritated the Pakistan players before the organisers quickly corrected it and played the anthem.</p><p>This is not the first time that there has been a goof-up with regard to the national anthem at a cricket match. During the ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore earlier this year, the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played before a game between Australia and England in place of Australia’s anthem. The anthem was stopped midway after the mistake was noticed, and <em>Advance Australia Fair</em> was eventually played.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: India fire the first salvo over Pakistan.<p>Once the off-field drama settled, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team put on a dominant performance. Pakistan were restricted to just 127 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav once again starring with the ball. India chased the target down in 15.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.</p><p>Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start, smashing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube saw the chase through, remaining unbeaten as India sealed victory with 25 balls left. Kuldeep, who has now won back-to-back Player of the Match awards, was once again the standout performer.</p>