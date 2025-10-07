India vs West Indies 1st Test: It's about time Sai Sudharsan lived up to promise

<p>One of the players whom the national selectors have identified for the crucial number three slot in Test matches for a transitioning India is Sai Sudharsan. Tall, naturally elegant and blessed with oodles of talent, the shy Tamil Nadu batter had taken the previous two IPLs by storm and seemed primed to make the big leap to international cricket in whites when he was picked for the five-Test series against England early this summer.</p>.<p>Although T20s and Test matches are completely different ball games with both needing their unique set of skills, the 23-year-old Sudharsan had shown enough promise in first-class cricket also since his debut in December 2022 for Ajit Agarkar and Co to take a punt on him as the national team had to be rebuilt following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.</p>.<p>And it wasn’t surprising when Sudharsan was handed the Test cap in the series-opening game at Leeds in mid-June. Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, who had taken the No. 3 slot from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, dropped down to No. 4 — the one occupied by Virat Kohli for more than a decade. The stage was set for Sudharsan to go and grab the opportunity with both hands. </p>.<p>It turned out to be a baptism by fire as Sudharsan got out for a four-ball duck, flicking a Ben Stokes ball way down the legside into the hands of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. He fared a little better in the second innings, scoring a fluid 48-ball 30 before getting out after a loose shot, clipping the ball aerially to midwicket — again off Stokes.</p>.Sai Sudharsan says calm approach helped him score 96 against CSK in IPL final.<p>Sudharsan’s casual errors and the Indian team’s defeat saw him benched for the next two games, but the youngster returned for the fourth Test in Manchester, where he made a decent impression with 61 in the first innings but faltered in the second, where India were trying to save the game, with a first-ball duck. Two ducks in four innings don’t really paint a nice picture for someone as talented as him. The series ended in disappointment for Sudharsan as he just managed 38 and 11 in the last Test at the Oval.</p>.<p>So when the selectors sat down to decide the squad for the two-match West Indies series, his spot was under deliberation, but with Karun Nair too underperforming in England, they backed Sudharsan and brought in Devdutt Padikkal, considering both are below 25. “Frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun in England,” was Agarkar’s blunt assessment before adding, “But going forward, Sai has shown a lot of promise. We know he's a very good player. Hopefully, we can give him a longish run from now on, at a particular number.”</p>.<p>Sudharsan, who warmed up for the West Indies series with scores of 73, 75 and 100 in the two four-day games against Australia A in Lucknow, failed yet again in the opening Test. The big worry has been lapses in concentration that have resulted in him playing loose shots that have cost him his wicket. Ahmedabad was an ideal chance for him to get a big knock and vindicate the selectors and team management’s faith in him, but he ended up getting out for 7 off 19 balls. The mode of dismissal will rankle him, missing a pull shot off-spinner Roston Chase completely, the ball hitting him flush on the pads for an easy LBW decision.</p>.<p>Yes, Sudharsan has the backing for now, and some youngsters will be given the long rope, but even he knows the chord can be snapped anytime considering the amount of talent that’s bursting through the ranks. There’s Padikkal, a southpaw and No. 3 batter like him, in the squad. There are talks that the impressive Dhruv Jurel might be tried purely as a batter after regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returns from injury. T20 stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are knocking on the door too. There’s lower middle-order batter Sarafaraz Khan as well. </p>.<p>Sudharsan will be aware of the competition that’s breathing down his neck. He really needs to score big in the second Test starting October 10 in New Delhi to loosen the noose. Else, his spot may be on the line for the two-Test South Africa series starting November 14.</p>