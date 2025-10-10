<p>KL Rahul (38) was dismissed at the stroke of lunch as India reached 94 for one on the opening day of the second cricket Test against the West Indies in Delhi on Friday.</p><p>Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (16 batting) were at the crease going into the break.</p>.India Vs West Indies 2nd Test: Chance for India to test the untested.<p>Rahul, who had scored a century in the previous Test in Delhi and had had hit spinner Khary Pierre for a six over deep mid-wicket coming down the wicket, misjudged the length bowled by Jomel Warrican to be dismissed for 38 just before lunch. </p><p>On a track that seemed good for batting, Rahul can't be blamed if he feels that he missed out on a century. A backfoot punch through covers off Jayden Seals was out of the top drawer. He had five fours and a maximum before heading back to the pavilion.</p><p>The opening pair was watchful during the first hour as it added 58 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was out cheaply in the only Indian innings in Ahmedabad, defended well and looked assured of his off-stump.</p><p>Jaiswal's innings was not ultra-aggressive as he playing himself in. He was ready to leave deliveries outside the off-stump and cut down on expansive drives. However once he was settled, he did attack the spinners and the full-blooded sweep off Roston Chase's delivery stood out.</p><p>India, who won the first Test at Ahmedabad in less than three days are overwhelming favourites to clinch the two-match series.</p><p>The visitors, led by Chase, are looking to avoid a second successive Test whitewash after losing 0-3 to Australia at home recently.<br></p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>