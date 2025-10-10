<p>Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his seventh Test hundred as India reached 220 for one at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against the West Indies in Delhi on Friday.</p><p>Jaiswal (111) and Sai Sudharsan (71 batting) were at the crease during the break.</p><p>The attacking Jaiswal has so far put on an unbeaten 162-run stand with fellow left-hander Sudharsan for the second wicket, as the two made the opposition toil after they elected to bat first.</p>.India vs West Indies: Hosts lose Rahul just before lunch after a strong start.<p>In the morning session, India lost opener KL Rahul (38) at the stroke of lunch as the hosts reached 94 for one at the break.</p><p>Jaiswal and Rahul shared a 58-run partnership to give India a solid start before the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.</p><p>Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time since taking over India's Test captaincy earlier this year and elected to bat in their bid to secure a 2-0 series sweep.</p><p>Strong favourites India came in unchanged from their innings victory in the opener at Ahmedabad. </p><p>The visitors, led by Roston Chase, are looking to avoid a second successive Test whitewash after losing 0-3 to Australia at home.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>