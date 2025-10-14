<p>New Delhi: When the West Indies were asked to follow on after conceding a 270-run lead and were reeling at 35 for two it seemed like the visitors were headed towards another three-day defeat against India in the second Test here. </p><p>But John Campbell and Shai Hope stunned everyone with brilliant centuries that pushed the contest into a fifth day.</p>.Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 World Cup? 'Stay in the present,' says Gautam Gambhir\n .<p>Although the West Indies eventually lost the game and the series 2-0, visiting skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/roston-chase">Roston Chase </a>hailed the duo and the rest of his wards, saying their fightback has given the beleaguered team a much-needed confidence booster. </p><p>“Yeah, I think this is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us, from matches before. So, I think this is a stepping stone, a building step for us to go forward and improve as a Test-playing nation,” said the spinning all-rounder at the post-match press conference.</p>.India vs West Indies: Hosts complete formalities, wrap up series win .<p>“This is the performance that I think will give us the confidence and boost us in terms of that belief that we can do it against proper Test-playing nations. So, yeah, I just want to see the guys continue in this vein and don't let us go back to those ways. Even if it's for us to lose, we have to lose in a good way, in a positive way, where we can have a lot of positives coming out of the game.”</p>.India vs West Indies: Why Team India is not happy with Kotla pitch despite match going into Day 5.<p>Chase said his batters will need to exhibit more consistency if they wish to be competitive against stronger teams.</p><p> “I think where we could improve mainly is our batting. I think that's what let us down for the last two series. We have a good bowling attack. We had a couple of injuries for this series. We need to put good first innings totals to be able to fight in the World Test Championship. This cycle I know it’s going to be tough with opposition like Australia, India and we go to New Zealand.</p><p>“What we learn from what we've done in those series and take it into the next year where we have guys like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, guys that we are closer to in the rankings, I think we can be more competitive against those once we learn from these games.”</p>