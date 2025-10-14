Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: The tour was a stepping stone for our team, says Caribbean skipper Roston Chase

Although West Indies lost the series 0-2, the visiting skipper hailed resistance of his team, especially in the second innings of Delhi Test.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 12:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 12:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs West IndiesRoston Chase

Follow us on :

Follow Us