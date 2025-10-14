<p>Despite completing the 2-0 series win against the West Indies, Team India is reportedly unhappy with the nature of the Feroz Shah Kotla track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.</p><p>India's upcoming assignment at home is a two-Test series against South Africa starting on November 14. </p><p>India are set to face Proteas in Kolkata and Guwahati and the team think tank would prefer pitches that allow premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to be more effective.</p>.'It's shameful to criticise 23-year-olds to run YouTube channel'| Gambhir hits back at Srikkanth for Harshit Rana jibe .<p>The series against South Africa will start on November 14.</p><p>Head coach Gautam Gambhir voiced the disappointment of the team management, which felt that neither the medium pacers nor the finger spinners got any purchase off the track.</p><p>"I thought that we could've had a better wicket here. Yes, we did get the result on day five, but again, I think the nicks need to carry. I think there has to be something for the fast bowlers as well," said Gambhir during the post-match presentation.</p><p>"I know we keep talking about spinners playing an important role, but when you've got probably two quality fast bowlers in your ranks, you still want them to be in the game as well," added Gambhir, while underlining the importance of his pace duo -- Bumrah and Siraj.</p><p>Gambhir believes that if one wants Test cricket to be alive in India, tracks like Kotla are not the best.</p><p>"There has to be carry. So what we all saw, I thought the carry wasn't there, which was a bit alarming.</p><p>"And I think going forward, we can get better wickets in Test cricket because all of us have the responsibility of keeping this format alive," added Gambhir.</p><p>Traditionally, Kotla tracks offer slow turn, but Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar hardly got any off the surface.</p><p>Despite spinners struggling, India's left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav returned match haul of eight wickets including 5-82 in the West Indies' first innings.<br><br>(with inputs from agencies)</p>