India’s T20 cricket world cup victory likely to boost ad revenue

India has won the T-20 Cricket World Cup after a gap of 13 years, a development that is likely to further boost revenue for the sport that already attracts millions of dollars in advertising.

Disney Star, this season’s official media rights holder of the shortened, fast-paced form of cricket, was expecting to rake in as much as 180 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) in advertising from the sport, according to the Mint newspaper.

The game, started about a decade ago, lasts about three hours and marries US-style marketing with Bollywood’s glitz. Earlier in the tournament, a 10 second advertising slot in the game between India and its neighbor Pakistan was expected to fetch about 2 million rupees on average.

A Super Bowl ad reportedly costs $6.5 million for 30 seconds, while charges for advertising in the UK during the 2022 football World Cup were about £400,000 ($511,000) for 30 seconds, Bloomberg reported.