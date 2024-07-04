India’s T20 World Cup winners return to hero’s welcome

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dances with artists upon his arrival at a hotel in New Delhi.
Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.
Hardik Pandya waves to his fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.
A police personnel greets cricketer Suryakumar Yadav at New Delhi airport.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma shows the World Cup Trophy on his arrival at New Delhi airport.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.
Rahul Dravid waves at fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.
Yuzvendra Chahal gets clicked upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.
Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport.
Published 04 July 2024, 06:49 IST