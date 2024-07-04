Home
India’s T20 World Cup winners return to hero’s welcome

India's T20 World Cup winners returned home to a heroes' welcome with skipper Rohit Sharma and his players hailed by euphoric fans jostling to catch a glimpse of their stars. Whistles and wild cheers greeted the players as they walked out from the Delhi airport arrivals with gold medals around their necks, some giving a thumbs-up to their fans.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 06:49 IST
Comments
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dances with artists upon his arrival at a hotel in New Delhi.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dances with artists upon his arrival at a hotel in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Virat Kohli gestures upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

Hardik Pandya waves to his fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Hardik Pandya waves to his fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

A police personnel greets cricketer Suryakumar Yadav at New Delhi airport.

A police personnel greets cricketer Suryakumar Yadav at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma shows the World Cup Trophy on his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma shows the World Cup Trophy on his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: BCCI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: X/@BCCI

Rahul Dravid waves at fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Rahul Dravid waves at fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal gets clicked upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Yuzvendra Chahal gets clicked upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport.

Credit: X/@ShelarAshish

Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport.

Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

Published 04 July 2024, 06:49 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketTeam IndiaHardik PandyaT20 World CupICC T20 World CupTrendingDelhi News

