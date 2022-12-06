Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury, the team's management said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.

"A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation, it added.

Rauf bowled 13 overs taking 1-78 in England's first innings, but was unable to bowl in the second. He batted with discomfort in both innings.

England won the first Test by 74 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan have yet to name a replacement for Rauf, but have a 17-man squad to choose from for the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.

Rauf's absence is a further blow to a Pakistan side already missing spearhead pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi through knee injury.