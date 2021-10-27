Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Rubel replaces Saifuddin in Bangladesh WC squad

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 27 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 07:40 ist
Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by experienced pace bowler Rubel Hossain, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Saifuddin, 24, has played in all four of Bangladesh's four matches so far, picking up five wickets across three qualifying games and finishing 1-38 in their opening Group II game against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage.

Rubel, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, has played 159 matches at international level, which includes 28 T20 internationals.

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets at the weekend, take on England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. 

