Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by experienced pace bowler Rubel Hossain, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
Saifuddin, 24, has played in all four of Bangladesh's four matches so far, picking up five wickets across three qualifying games and finishing 1-38 in their opening Group II game against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage.
Rubel, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, has played 159 matches at international level, which includes 28 T20 internationals.
Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets at the weekend, take on England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!
Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?
Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel
World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction
Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case
Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family
'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away
What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture
Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion