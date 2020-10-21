IPL 2020: Siraj takes 3 wickets as RCB demolishes KKR

IPL 2020: RCB's Mohammed Siraj takes three wickets, demolishes KKR

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Oct 21 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 22:58 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players celebrate. Credit: PTI

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings.

Devdutt Padikkal is top-scored for RCB in their chase with his 17-ball 25.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 85 for 2 in 13.3 in overs (D Padikkal 25, Gurkeerat Singh 21 not out, V Kohli 18 not out; L Ferguson 1/17).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020
Cricket
sports

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

 