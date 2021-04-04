Gurkeerat comes in as Rinku Singh's replacement in KKR

IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Singh signs up with KKR as replacement for Rinku Singh

Gurkeerat last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 04 2021, 04:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 04:07 ist
Gurkeerat Singh in action for RCB. Credit: AFP file photo.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury.

Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games.

His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

The 14th edition of the lucrative league is starting from April 9.

Gurkeerat Singh
IPL 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders

