IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live: Livingstone show in Navi Mumbai
updated: Apr 03 2022, 20:06 ist
The 11th match of India Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to take place today at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Get live updates of the match here.
20:01
PBKS 72/2 after 6 overs
Bravo to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
5.1 Bravo to Shikhar, wide
5.1Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.2Bravo to Shikhar,SIX!! Full length, slower ball, just hits it over long-on
5.3Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full outside off, drives it to covers
5.4Bravo to Shikhar no run
5.5Bravo to Shikhar, no run
5.6Bravo to Shikhar,FOUR! Slower ball, on his pads, flicks it to fine leg
19:53
PBKS 57/2 after 5 overs
V bowl, Livingstone is on strike
4.1 Mukesh to Livingstone ,SIX!! Good length ball, wide of offstump, muscles it over mid-wicket
4.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
4.3 Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Comes down the track, on leg stump, muscles it over long-off.
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone, wide
4.4Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, slashes it over cover-point.
4.5Mukesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Wide yorker, manages to slashes it over short third man.
4.6Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX!! Launches it over mid-wicket. On his stumps, full.
19:48
PBKS 31/2 after 4 overs
Jordan to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
3.1 Jordan to Shikhar, 1 run
3.2Jordan to Livingstone,1 run
3.3Jordan to Shikhar, 2 runs
3.4Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
3.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
19:44
PBKS 29/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,Livingstone is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.2Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.3Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.4Mukesh to Livingstone,SIX! Short ball, on leg side, Hooks it over fine leg
2.5Mukesh to Livingstone, no run
2.6Mukesh to Livingstone,six!! Dances down the track and slashes it over extra cover
19:37
CSK 17/2 after 2 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike
1.1Jordan to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short length, he top edges it over keeper.
1.2Jordan to Rajapaksa,OUT!! RUN OUT! Rajapaksa defends it and batters are looking for a single, Shikhar goes back and Jordan throws the ball, MSD takes it while diving and manages to dislodge the stumps.
Liam Livingstone is next batter.
1.3Jordan to Livingstone, no run
1.4Jordan to Livingstone, 3 runs
1.5Jordan to Shikhar, no run
1.6Jordan to Shikhar, no run
19:27
PBKS 8/1 after 1 over
Mukesh Choudhury to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1 Mukesh to Mayank,FOUR!!Back of length, comes back in, guides it to fine leg
0.2Mukesh to Mayank,OUT!! Gone!! Threw the ball way outside off, Mayank was looking to play on the up, reaches for it, hits it straight to point fielder.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is next in.
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, wide
0.3Mukesh to Rajapaksa, no run
0.4Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 2 runs
0.5Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
0.6Mukesh to Shikhar, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary
Chennai look to end losing streak | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
It is a match between the seventh and the eighth-placed teams in the points table. As Chennai Super Kings meets Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the men in yellow look to break their losing streak and PBKS eye their second win. Here is our analysis.
18:35
CSK eye improved show against Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday. (PTI)
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora
Toss
CSK won the toss and opt to bowl first.
