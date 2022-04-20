IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: DC inflict 9-wicket thrashing on PBKS

After a lot of negativity surrounding this match whether it would be played, whether DC would have enough players to field. All those questions were shut when DC came onto the field. Their spinners especially Axar Patel bowled a spell of 4 overs for 10 runs and 2 wickets alongside Kuldeep Yadav to derail Punjab's innings. In the second innings, it was all about the destructive duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner who notched up 81 runs in the powerplay and finally won it within 11 overs. A massive boost to DC's net run rate after a comprehensive win.