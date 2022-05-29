IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans clinch maiden title, beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

A low-scoring match with Gujarat Titans dominating most of the match. It was Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill who clutched onto their nerve after a shaky start. In the end, Shubman Gill sealed the match for GT by hitting a six. Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets
GT 133/3 after 18.1 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Obed McCoy to bowl.
4 needed now.
18.1 McCoy to Gill,SIX! Gill seals it for GT!! Short ball outside leg stump, pulls it over deep backward square.
GT 127/3 after 18 overs
Gill is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
9 needed from 18 balls.
17.1 Ashwin to Gill, no run, length ball outside off reverse sweeps it to point
17.2Ashwin to Gill,1 run, floated outside off stump spinning inturned away to square leg
17.3Ashwin to Miller, 1 run, length ball on middle punched to sweeper cover
7 required now
17.4Ashwin to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump worked to square leg
17.5Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point.
6 requried
17.6Ashwin to MIller, 2 runs
GT 122/3 after 17 overs
David Miller is on strike, Prasidh Krishna to bowl.
16.1 Prasidh to Miller, no run, length ball on the stumps from around the wicket, defended.
16.2 Prasidh to Miller, 2 runs, short ball outside off slapped to the right of third man.
20 from 22 required.
16.3Prasidh to Miller, no run, short and angling across from him, slashes and beaten on the extra bounce
16.4Prasidh to Miller,FOUR!! Bouncer angling across off stump top edge flies to fine leg.
16.5Prasidh to Miller, wide,
15 from 20 required.
16.5Prasidh to Miller,FOUR!! back of a length outside off, slashes at it, inside edge goes past Sanju Samson to third man boundary.
16.6Prasidh to Miller, 2 runs
GT 109/3 after 16 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
15.1 Ashwin to Gill, 2 runs, flat and short ball on the pads pushed to deep midwicket
15.2Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, short on off stump pushed through worked to deep midwicket
15.3Ashwin to Miller,SIX!! Flighted this time on the leg stump, smashes it over deep midwicket
25 from 27 required.
15.4Ashwin to Miller, 1 run, floated on leg stump on a length worked it to midwicket
15.5Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off pushed towards cover
15.6Ashwin to Miller, 1 run
GT 97/3 after 15 overs
David Miller is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
14.1 McCoy to Miller, 1 run, length ball angling on the middle and off stump punched down the ground towards long-on
14.2McCoy to Gill, 1 run, length ball outside off, leading-edge flies wide of point to third
14.3McCoy to Miller, no run, back of a length outside off slapped to extra cover
14.4McCoy to Miller,FOUR!! Touch fuller on the length outside off, lofts it just past mid-off fielder for a four
36 from 32 required.
14.5McCoy to Miller, 1 run, back of a length around off stump guided to short third
14.6McCoy to Gill, 1 run
GT 89/3 after 14 overs
Hardik Pandya is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
13.1 Chahal to Hardik, 2 runs,full outside leg stump laps it fine of shot fine leg for two runs
13.2Chahal to Hardik, OUT!! Caught! Floated on middle and leg, touch fuller, opens up Hardik and the ball spins past him, takes the outside edge to Jaiswal at first slip.
Here's Miller.
13.3Chahal to Miller, no run, flatter on the off stump, defended towards covers
13.4Chahal to Miller, 2 runs, length ball on the middle and off stump worked to deep square leg
13.5Chahal to Miller, no run, flighted outside off, punched back to Chahal.
13.6Chahal to Miller, 1 run
GT 84/2 after 13 overs
Hardik Pandya is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
12.1 Boult to Hardik, 2 runs, around the wicket, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point
12.2Boult to Hardik, 1 run, length ball again outside off, slapped to sweeper cover
12.3Boult to Gill, 2 runs, slower ball full on length driven wide of long-off
49 needed from 45.
12.4Boult to Gill, 1 leg bye, length ball hint of shape in, hits him high on the knee roll as he looks to work it to the onside
12.5Boult to Hardik, 1 run, short ball outside off, moves towards the off side, slapped to long-on
12.6Boult to Gill, no run
GT 77/2 after 12 overs
Hardik Pandyais on strike,Ashwin to bowl.
11.1 Ashwin to Hardik, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to long-off
11.2Ashwin to Gill, 1 run, length ball on the pads worked to deep midwicket
11.3Ashwin to Hardik,FOUR!! length balland wide, hits the toe end and runs fine of short third
11.4Ashwin to Hardik,SIX!! Carrom ball full on the leg stump, whipped over deep midwicket
57 from 50 needed.
11.5Ashwin to Hardik, 1 run, short outside off coming in, punched to extra cover
11.6Ashwin to Gill, 2 runs
GT 63/2 after 11 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Obed McCoy to bowl.
10.1 McCoy to Gill, 2 runs, back of a length on the stumps jabs it to deep square leg
10.2 McCoy to Gill, 1 run, Length ball slower one on off stump worked to the onside
10.3McCoy to Hardik,FOUR!! Length ball outside off moves towards the offside and slaps it through extra cover
10.4McCoy to Hardik, 1 run, length ball on the off stump pushed to cover
10.5McCoy to Gill, no run, Short ball on the stump, beaten as he attempts to steer it to third
10.6McCoy to Gill, 1 run
GT 54/2 after 10 overs
Hardik Pandya is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
9.1 Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, fuller outside leg stump worked to midwicket
9.2Chahal to Gill, 1 run, floated on leg stump, spins to off stump turned away to midwicket
9.3Chahal to Hardik, no run, fuller on leg stump pushed to cover
9.4Chahal to Hardik,1 run, flighted outside leg stump pushed to mid-on
9.5Chahal to Gill, 2 runs, Flighted outside off paddle sweeps it to short fine leg
9.6Chahal to Gill, 1 run
GT 48/2 after 9 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Prasidh to bowl.
8.1 Prasidh to Gill, 1 run, length ball on the stumps punched towards long-on
8.2Prasidh to Hardik, no run, short and wide, slashed and misses
8.3Prasidh to Hardik,FOUR!! Full and outside off stays back and drills it over mid-off
8.4Prasidh to Hardik, no run, back of a length outside off, misses as he attempts topunch it
8.5Prasidh to Hardik, 1 run, length ball on middle stump clipped to midwicket
8.6Prasidh to Gill,FOUR!! length ball outside off, inside edge, runs past Samson for a four
GT 38/2 after 8 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
7.1 Chahal to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump steps down and pushed to cover
7.2Chahal to Gill, no run, Tossed up outside off,drives it to extra cover
7.3Chahal to Gill, 1 run, fuller length ball on pads pushed to long-on
7.4Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, short and spinning across, slapped to extra cover
7.5Chahal to Gill, 1 run, tossed up wrong'un, comes down to hit it out of the park, top edge flies to extra cover, Hetmyer cannot reach to it.
7.6Chahal to Hardik, no run
GT 35/2 after 7 overs
Hardik Pandya is on strike, Obed McCoy to bowl.
6.1 McCoy to Hardik, no run,
6.2 McCoy to Hardik, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to sweeper cover
6.3McCoy to Gill, no run, back of a length on middle and off, fended off.
6.4McCoy to Gill, 1 run, short ball outside off drags it to deep mdiwicket
6.5McCoy to Hardik, 1 run, fulller on middle and off pushed to mid-off for a quick single
6.6McCoy to Gill, 1 run
GT 31/2 after 6 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
5.1 Chahal to Gill, no run, fuller on pads clipped to midwicket
5.2Chahal to Gill, no run, slow on a length on the pads worked to square leg
5.3Chahal to Gill, 1 run, length ball on the pads flat throught the air punched to midwicket
5.4Chahal to Hardik, no run, length ball on the middle stump, defended on the front foot
5.5Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, length ball sliding down the leg worked to square leg
5.6Chahal to Gill,FOUR!! Full on the leg stump, sweeps it along the ground to deep square leg
GT 25/2 after 5 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
4.1 Boult to Gill, 1 run, back of a length outside off slapped to deep point
4.2Boult to Wade, no run, back of a length outside off prods at it, beaten by extra bounce
4.3Boult to Wade,OUT! Touch fuller this time on middle and off, swinging away from him, opens him up as he looks to flick it over midwicket, Parag jumps and catches it.
Here's Hardik.
4.4Boult to Hardik, no run, touch fuller outside off left alone
4.5Boult to Hardik, no run, length ball on middle stump hint of shape in and clipped to midwicket
4.6Boult to Hardik, wide
4.6 Boult to Hardik, no run
GT 22/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Matthew Wade is on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to Wade, 4 + wide, aronud the wicket, banged in short, anglng down the leg side, beats Sanju Samson.
3.1Prasidh to Wade, no run, length ball on off stump hits him on the handle, fended off.
3.2Prasidh to Wade, no run, length ball wide outside off, attempts to slap it through off side, inside edge back to Prasidh.
3.3Prasidh to Wade, no run, length ball around off stump turned away to square leg from backfoot
3.4Prasidh to Wade,SIX!! Length ball on the off stump, moves towards the off side, stays back and sends it flying into the stands with a pickup shot
3.5Prasidh to Wade, no run,over the stumps,yorker outside off stump, jammed out to cover fielder
3.6Prasidh to Wade, no run
GT 11/1 after 3 overs
Shubman Gill is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
2.1 Boult to Gill, no run, back of a length swinging in, pushed to cover
2.2Boult to Gill, no run, length ball on off stump slapped to point
2.3Boult to Gill, no run, Full around off stump, swings in, punched to mid-on
2.4Boult to Gill, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, fended off the backfoot
2.5Boult to Gill, no run, length ball angling away this time, pokes at it, beaten by the extra bounce.
2.6Boult to Gill, no run
GT 11/1 after 2 overs
Wridhhiman Saha is on strike, and Prasidh Krishna to bowl.
1.1 Prasidh to Saha, no run, back of a length outside off, shaping away from Saha, slashes and misses
1.2Prasidh to Saha,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, swivels, pulls andsmashes it over square leg for a four.
1.3Prasidh to Saha, no run, back of a length outside off slapped to point
1.4Prasidh to Saha,OUT! Bowled! Length ball swung in this time, Saha looks to drive it on the up, beaten by pace and middle stump is out of the ground.
Here's Wade.
1.5Prasidh to Wade, 2 runs, length ball outside off, punched to the right of third
1.6Prasidh to Wade, no run
GT 5/0 after 1 over
Wridhhiman Saha is on strike, and Trent Boult is to start for RR.
0.1 Boult to Saha, no run, length ball swinging in, tucked to square leg
0.2Boult to Saha, no run, short ball outside off, slapped to point
0.3Boult to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off punched it to extra cover, Jaiswal saves 3 runs.
0.4Boult to Gill, no run,Dropped from Yuzi!Length ball on the pads, looking to work it to the onside, chips it to Chahal at short square leg
0.5Boult to Gill, no run, back of a length on off stump, fended off the backfoot
0.6Boult to Gill,FOUR!!Full swinging away outside off, flicks it fine of fine leg
The seconf innings is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 130/9 after 20 overs
Riyan Parag to bowl, Mohammad Shami to bowl.
19.1 Shami to Parag, no run, low full toss on the off stump, dragged down to long-on
19.2Shami to Parag, 2 run, Yorker on the leg stump flicked it to deep backward square
19.3Shami to Parag,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, makes room and slashed it over the point
19.4Shami to Parag, Run-out!1 run, yorker on the off stump, drilled it to long-off, he calls for two and McCoy is well out of the crease.
Here's Prasidh.
19.5Shami to Parag, no run, Yorker in the blockhole, just misses the leg stump, as he looks to squeeze it to the off side
19.6Shami to Parag,OUT! Bowled! Full and straight, the yorker on the off stump, looks to heave and is beaten by pace
RR 123/7 after 19 overs
Riyan Parag is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
18.1 Yash toParag, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed out to cover
18.2 Yash to McCoy, no run, short ball sliding down the legside, swing and a miss
18.3Yash toMcCoy, 1 run, length ball on off stump, thick edge flies to third
18.4Yash to Parag, no run, wide yorker, inside edge to short fine leg
18.5Yash to Parag, 1 run, Full and wide outside off steps down and jammed out to deep cover
18.6Yash toMcCoy, no run
RR 120/7 after 18 overs
Trent Boult is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl.
17.1 Sai Kishore to Boult, 2 runs, flighted outside off steps down and chips it to deep extra cover
17.2 Sai Kishore to Boult,SIX!! Full ball outside off goes on one knee and slog sweeps it just past David Miller at long-on, who takes the catch and walks on to the rope.
17.3Sai Kishore toBoult,OUT! Caught! Full ball on the off stump, steps down and slices it to long-off.
Here's McCoy.
17.4Sai Kishore to McCoy, 1 run, length ball outside off punched to deep cover
17.5Sai Kishore to Parag, 1 run, length ball around off stump punched to long-off
17.6Sai Kishore to McCoy,SIX!! Length ball and slog sweeps it over deep midwicket
RR 104/6 after 17 overs
Riyan Parag is on strike, Ferguson to bowl.
16.1 Ferguson to Parag, 1 run, full ball on the pads flicked to deep midwicket
16.2Ferguson to Boult, 1 run, length ball on the leg stump backs away and pushed wide of Ferguson
16.3Ferguson to Parag,1 run, length ball on off stump flicked to deep midwicket
16.4Ferguson to Boult, 1 run, length ball outside off slapped to deep point
16.5Ferguson to Parag, 1 run, Fuller on the stumps clipped to long-on
16.6Ferguson to Boult, 1 run
RR 98/6 after 16 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin is on strike, Sai Kishore to bowl
15.1 Sai Kishore to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle stump pushed to long-on
Here's Parag.
15.2Sai Kishore to Parag, 1 run, length ball on off stump pushed to long-off
15.3Sai Kishore to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball quicker one on off stump punched to long-on
15.4Sai Kishore to Parag, 1 run, length ball on the pads worked to the onside
15.5Sai Kishore to Ashwin,OUT! Caught! Floated on middle stump, Ashwin comes down the track looking to clear the long-on, only manages David Miller at long-on.
Here's Boult
15.6Sai Kishore to Boult, no run
RR 94/5 after 15 overs
Shimron Hetmyer is on strike,Hardik to bowl.
14.1 Hardik to Hetmyer, 1 run, length ball angling away outside off slapped to long-on
14.2Hardik to Ashwin, 1 run, back of a length on his hips clipped to fine leg
14.3Hardik to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Length ball outside leg stump backs away to make room and slaps it over mid-off
14.4Hardik to Hetmyer, no run, short ball on leg stump, attempts to upper cut it misses
14.5Hardik to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Touch fuller outside off steered wide of short third
14.6Hardik to Hetmyer,OUT! Caught and bowled! length ball on leg stump, closed the face of the bat to work it to the onside, chips it to Hardik.
RR 84/4 after 14 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
13.1 Rashid to Ashwin, no run, full outside off leg break, as Ashwin looks to drive it, beaten.
13.2Rashid to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on off stump driven to long-on
13.3Rashid toHetmyer, no run, length ball around off, defended back.
13.4Rashid toHetmyer, quicker one on middle and off, spins away from him as he looks to defend it
13.5Rashid toHetmyer, no run, short ball on off stump wrong'un defended.
13.6Rashid toHetmyer, 1 run
RR 82/4 after 13 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Hardik Pandya to bowl.
12.1 Hardik to Buttler,OUT! Caught behind! Length ball outside off pokes his bat to guide it to third man, a fine edge through to Saha. Royals are crumbling under pressure.
Here's Ashwin.
12.2Hardik to Ashwin, no run, length ball around off stump pushed to point
12.3Hardik to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on off stump punched to long-on
12.4Hardik to Hetmyer, no run, Bouncer on the stumps, ducks under it.
12.5Hardik to Hetmyer, 1 run, Short ball again on off stump, hits him hard on the top half of the bat and pulled to the onside
12.6Hardik to Ashwin, 1 run
RR 79/3 after 12 overs
Devdutt Padikkal is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
11.1 Rashid to DDP, 1 run, short ball spinning away, goes back and slapped aerially to long-on
11.2Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, quicker on a length on the pads worked to the onside
11.3Rashid to DDP, 1 run, Short ball spinning away, slapped to deep point
11.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, Low full toss on the stump driven to long-on
11.5Rashid to DDP,OUT! Caught!! Length ball outside off wrong'un goes back to cut it, top edge flies to short third.
Here's Hetmyer.
11.6Rashid toHetmyer, no run
RR 75/2 after 11 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike,Hardik to bowl.
10.1 Hardik to Buttler, 2 runs, length ball outside off opens the face of the bat to guide the ball to deep point
10.2Hardik to Buttler, no run, length ball around off worked to point
10.3Hardik to Buttler,1 run, full on middle stump punched aerially down the ground
10.4Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball outside off makes room and slaps it back to Hardik.
10.5Hardik to DDP, no run, short ball backs away to make room, and beaten on the pull.
10.6Hardik to DDP, 1 leg bye
RR 71/2 after 10 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Shami tobowl.
9.1 Shami toButtler, no run, length ball hint of shape inwards on off stump, defended.
9.2Shami to Buttler, 2 runs, length ball outside off driven to deep extra cover and Lockie Ferguson saves a four.
9.3Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, drags it to the deep square leg for a four.
9.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, driven on the up wide of mid-off for a four.
9.5Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
9.6Shami to Buttler, 1 run
RR 60/2 after 9 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Hardik tobowl.
8.1 Hardik to Buttler, 1 run, short ball outside off slapped to deep point
8.2Hardik to Samson,OUT! Length ball outside off on a hard length, looks to heave it to the onside, top edge and Sai Kishore runs backwards from point to hold on to a stunner.
Here's DDP.
8.3Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on middle stump, hint of shape away, beats the outside edge
8.4Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to midwicket
8.5Hardik to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, shapes away as he looks to work it to the off side
8.6Hardik to DDP, no run
RR 59/1 after 8 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Rashid Khan to bowl.
7.1 Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, Full on off stump, worked it wide of cover
7.2Rashid to Samson, Floated on off stump, fuller and punched it to long-off
7.3Rashid to Buttler, no run, short and wide, attempts to slash it, beaten.
7.4Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off pushed to deep point
7.5Rashid to Samson, 1 run, floated on a length around middle and off, wrong'un, goes back and worked to the onside
7.6Rashid to Buttler, 1 run
RR 54/1 after 7 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike, Fergusonto bowl.
6.1 Fergusonto Samson, no run, full ball outside off, hangs back and drilled to mid-off
6.2Fergusonto Samson, 1 run, slow low full toss outside off, slices it to deep point
6.3Fergusonto Buttler, no run, back of a length outside off stump, attempts to cut it, beaten
6.4Fergusonto Buttler,FOUR!! Slow ball fuller outside off, and drills it over mid-off for a four
6.5Fergusonto Buttler,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, cut away in front of third.
6.6Fergusonto Buttler, 1 run
RR 45/1 after 6 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike,Rashid to bowl.
5.1 Rashid to Samson,FOUR! length ball around off stump punched through extra cover, and the misfielding allows the ball to run away to boundary.
5.2 Rashid to Samson, 1 run, length ball on off stump, wrong'un, worked to long-on
5.3Rashid to Buttler, 1 run, fuller on pads worked to deep square leg
5.4Rashid to Samson, no run, length ball around off, punched back to Rashid.
5.5Rashid to Samson, 1 run, floated on off stump, wrong'un, goes on backfoot and pushed to long-on
5.6Rashid to Buttler, 1 run
RR 37/1 after 5 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike,Ferguson to bowl
4.1 Ferguson to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off driven to covers.
4.2 Ferguson to Buttler, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, pushed to mid-off.
Here's Samson.
4.3Ferguson to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball on the stumps hoicks it over mid-on for a four.
4.4Ferguson to Samson, 1 run, back of a length on middle, steered to point
4.5Ferguson to Buttler, no run, slower ball, fulloutside off, looks to squeeze it to third, beaten,
4.6Ferguson to Buttler, no run
RR 31/1 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
3.1 Yash to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length outside off steered to short third for a quick single
3.2Yash to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg clears the front leg, lacks timing on the pull to wide of mid-on
3.3Yash to Jaiswal, no run, short ball outside off backs away to slash it over short third, misses
3.4Yash to Jaiswal,2 runs, slower one around off touch fuller throws the bat on it, thick edge flies over point.
3.5Yash to Jaiswal,SIX! Short ball this time on the stumps, smokes it over fine leg for a huge six.
3.6Yash to Jaiswal,OUT! Caught! Back of a length this time comes back in, miscues the pull to Sai Kishore at deep square leg
RR 21/0 after 3 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, and Mohammad Shami to bowl.
2.1 Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched wide of mid-off for a quick single
2.2Shami to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length angling in on middle and off, looking for a big heave, misses
2.3Shami to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off makes room and clears mid-off for a four.
2.4Shami to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off, again looks to muscle the ball down the ground, swing and a miss
2.5Shami to Jaiswal,SIX!! Touch fuller this time, half volleyoutside off stump, smashes it over extra cover for a six
2.6Shami to Jaiswal, 3 runs
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Yash Dayal to bowl.
1.1 Yash to Buttler, no run, full ball around off stump, shoulders his arm.
1.2Yash to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle and off, fended off the backfoot
1.3Yash to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball angling across outside off stump, cut away to the right of diving point fielder.
1.4Yash to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump, defended.
1.5Yash to Buttler, 1 run, Short ball on the off stump, swivels and guides it along the ground to fine leg
1.6Yash to Jaiswal, no run
RR 2/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami to start for GT, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1 Shami to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length ball around off stump punched to extra cover
0.2Shami to Jaiswal, 1 leg bye,length ball angling in, looks to drive it, hits the pads and goes wide of first slip
0.3Shami to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle and off stump flicked wide of mid-on
0.4Shami to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off stumps, left alone
0.5Shami to Jaiswal, no run, touch fuller swinging in from middle stump, clipped to square leg fielder
0.6Shami to Jaiswal, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and chose to bat first.
Sanju is perhaps one of those rare Indian cricketers, who has a massive fan following despite not having played even 20 international matches for the country.
A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket.
WhenIPLstarted over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.