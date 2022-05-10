IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for playoffs

A sensational bowling effort from Rashid Khan and company, after Shubman Gill put GT in a favorable situation with his fifty. At one point it all seemed rosy for the LSG batters and then Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore came with their bowling and wrong'un to deceive LSG's batters. Eventually, Gujarat Titans triumphed over LSG by 62 runs
LSG all out for 82
Rashid to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
Chameera is in next.
13.1Rashid to Hooda,OUT! Caught! Fuller this time on middle stump, goes for a slog sweep, top edge goes right behind over keeper, Shami runs in from very fine short fine leg to take the catch.
Here's Avesh.
Rashid is on a hat-trick
13.2Rashid to Avesh,SIX!! Full outside off, smashes it down the ground
13.3Rashid to Avesh,SIX!! Short this time, picks up the googly, pulls it over deep backward square
13.4Rashid to Avesh, no run, Fuller on off, again goes for a swing, misses
13.5Rashid to Avesh, OUT! Caught behind!Fuller this time, googly, goes for a slog sweep, misses, Saha appeals, Umpire has given it not out,Hardik reviews! There is a spike. It's over for LSG.
LSG 70/8 after 13 overs
Sai to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
12.1 Sai to Hooda, no run, length ball on middle and off, punched to cover
12.2Sai to Hooda, 1 run
Mohsin comes in.
12.3Sai to Mohsin, no run, back of a length,defended.
12.4Sai to Mohsin, 1 run, Short outside off, nudged to short third
12.5Sai to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to deep cover
12.6Sai to Mohsin,OUT! Flatter, drilled outside off, fuller, goes for a heave, top edge flies to point, Rashid runs from short third to complete the catch.
LSG 67/7 after 12 overs
Rashid to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
11.1 Rashid to Stoinis, 1 run, full outside off, swept to deep square leg
11.2Rashid to Hooda, wide
11.2 Rashid to Hooda, 1 run,RUN OUT! Full outside off, Hooda sweeps it to deep square and they called for two, and Hooda slips at bowler's end, Stoinis is already halfway down, ball comes to Saha and he does the rest.
Here's Holder
11.3Rashid to Holder, 1 run
11.4Rashid to Hooda, no run, fuller on off stump, defended
11.5Rashid to Hooda, 1 run, Full toss outside off, sweeps to deep square leg
11.6Rashid to Holder,OUT! LBW! Length ball on middle stump, quick, looks to play it across, and misses it
LSG 62/5 after 11 overs
Sai Kishore to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Sai Kishore to Hooda, no run, length ball on his body, defended on front foot
10.2Sai Kishore to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on his body, pushed to extra cover
10.3Sai Kishore to Badoni, 1 run, short ball outside off, tucked to mid wicket
10.4Sai Kishore to Hooda, 1 run, flat, on good length, punched to long off
10.5Sai Kishore to Badoni,OUT! Stumped! Sai has his first, slowed this one, outside off, beats him in the flight, Badoni is halfway down and Saha removes the bails.
Here's Stoinis.
10.6Sai Kishore to Stoinis, 1 run
LSG 58/4 after 10 overs
Rashid to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
9.1 Rashid to Hooda, 1 run, low full toss outside off, swept to fine leg
9.2Rashid to Badoni, no run, full on off, pushed back to bowler
9.3Rashid to Badoni, wide
9.3Rashid to Badoni, no run,full outside off, pushed to cover
9.4Rashid to Badoni, 1 run, Flatter on legs, steps down and pushed to long on.GT reivews for LBW!! What a review from Rashid here! The ball is hitting the bat clearly.
9.5Rashid to Hooda, 1 run
9.6Rashid to Badoni, no run
LSG 54/4 after 9 overs
Joseph to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
8.1 Joseph to Hooda, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
8.2Joseph to Badoni, no run, Short and wide, looks to steer it to third, misses
8.3Joseph to Badoni,FOUR!! Full outside off, smashed down the ground
8.4Joseph to Badoni, no run, length ball, angling in on off stump, defended on the front foot
8.5Joseph to Badoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to vacant cover point region
8.6Joseph to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 47/4 8 overs
Rashid to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1Rashid to Hooda, 1 run, length ball, googly, on off stump, worked to the on side
7.2Rashid to Krunal, no run, flatter, outside off, googly, beats the outside edge
7.3Rashid to Krunal, OUT! Stumped!! Flatter, outside off, wrong'un, full, misses to put bat on it. Saha does the rest of the work.
Here's Badoni.
7.4Rashid to Badoni, 1 run, full on off stump,pushed to long on
7.5Rashid to Hooda, quicker, on good length on middle, tucked to fine leg
7.6Rashid to Badoni, 1 run
LSG 44/3 after 7 overs
Joseph to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
6.1 Joseph toHooda,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed over point.
6.2Joseph to Hooda, 1 run, Length ball on off stump, pushed to mid on
6.3Joseph to Krunal, no run, back of a length on off stump, pushed back
6.4Joseph to Krunal, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to fine leg
6.5Joseph to Hooda, no run, back of a length, angling in, tapped to square leg
6.6Joseph to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 37/3 after 6 overs
Yash to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
5.1 Yash to Hooda,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven straigth down the ground.
5.2Yash to Hooda, 1 run, Fuller on off and middle, flicked wide of mid on
5.3Yash to Karan, no run, length ball angling awaym around off, pushed to cover
5.4Yash to Karan,FOUR!! Full and outside off,driven through cover
5.5Yash to Karan,OUT! Caught! Length ball angling away from off stump, goes for a slash, thick outside edge goes to Miller at short third.
Here's Krunal.
5.6Yash to Krunal,FOUR!! Full around off, driven through extra cover
LSG 24/2 after 5 overs
Shami to bowl, KL is on strike.
4.1 Shami to KL, wide
4.1Shami to KL, no run, length ball, swinging away, wide outside off, slashes and misses
4.2Shami to KL, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to mid off
4.3Shami to KL, no run, back of a length on off stump, punched to point
4.4Shami to KL, no run, back of a length, outside off, pushed to cover point
4.5Shami to KL,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length, extra bounce, goes for a pull, top edge to Saha.
Here's Sharma.
4.6Shami to Karan Sharma, no run
LSG 23/1 after 4 overs
Yash to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Yash to KL, 1 run, length ball on off stump, cut to point
3.2Yash to QDK,SIX!! Short ball around middle and leg, goes for a pull, top edges it straight over keeper
3.3Yash to QDK,OUT! Caught!! Fuller this time, swinging away, slashes it to Sai Kishore at point.
Here's Hooda.
3.4Yash to Hooda, no run, Full around off stump, swinging in, pushed to mid off
3.5Yash to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball outside off, thick edge flies wide of slip to third
3.6Yash to Hooda, no run
LSG 12/0 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Shami to QDK, 1 run, around the wicket, on off stump, pushed wide of mid off
2.2Shami to KL, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, pushed to square leg fielder
2.3Shami to KL, no run, back of a length around off stump, goes for a punch, mistimes it
2.4Shami to KL, no run, back of a length, goes for a push, inside edge to point
2.5Shami to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, nudged wide of square leg fielder
2.6Shami to QDK, no run
LSG 10/0 after 2 overs
Hardik to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Hardik to KL, 1 run, on good length outside off, thick edge flies to third
1.2Hardik to QDK, 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
1.3Hardik to QDK, no run, length ball around leg stump, flicked to square leg
1.4Hardik to QDK, no run, length ball on leg stump, hits him high on his pads
1.5Hardik to QDK, 1 run, back of a length, on leg stump, worked to fine leg
1.6Hardik to KL,FOUR!! Touch fuller around off, slashes, top edge flies over keeper
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
M. Shami is to start for GT, QDK is on strike.
0.1Shami to QDK, no run, back of a length on off stump, pushed to square leg
0.2Shami to QDK, 1 run, back of a length, on middle, inside edge to fine leg
0.3Shami to KL, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to point
0.4Shami to KL, no run, length ball around off stump, inside edge on to pads
0.5Shami to KL, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, hits the thigh pad
0.6Shami to KL, 1 run
he match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
GT 144/4 after 20 overs
Holder to bowl, Gill is on strike.
19.1Holder to Gill, 1 run, slower ball, full outside off, pushed to extra cover
19.2Holder to Tewatia,FOUR!! Slow, short, wide, slapped wide of third
19.3Holder to Tewatia, wide
19.3Holder to Tewatia,FOUR!! Slow again, length ball outside off, punched down the ground over mid off
19.4Holder to Tewatia, no run, leg cutter, on good length, wide outside off, left alone
19.5Holder to Tewatia, wide
19.5Holder to Tewatia,FOUR!! Slower one outside off, on length, moves across outside off, laps it over short fine leg
19.6Holder to Tewatia, 1 leg bye, Full ball on off and middle, goes to slog sweep it, misses, they run.LSG reviews it! Not out!!
GT 128/4 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
18.1 Avesh to Tewatia, 1 run, short of length on leg stump, pulled to cow corner
18.2Avesh to Gill, 1 run, yorker on middle, jammed to square
18.3Avesh to Tewatia,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square
18.4Avesh to Tewatia, no run, slower one, on good length, swing and a miss
18.5Avesh to Tewatia, no run
18.6Avesh to Tewatia,1 run
GT 122/4 after 18 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
17.1 Mohsin to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to deep square leg
17.2Mohsin to Gill, 1 run, Slow bouncer, pulled with authority to deep mid wicket
17.3Mohsin to Tewatia, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to point
17.4Mohsin to Gill, 1 run, slower ball,length ball outside off, slapped to long off
17.5Mohsin to Tewatia, no run
17.6Mohsin to Tewatia, 1 run
GT 117/4 after 17 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike.
16.1 Chameera to Gill, 1 run, full and wide, jammed to mid off.
50 for Shubman Gill. Here's Tewatia.
16.2Chameera to Tewatia, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to deep point
16.3Chameera to Gill,FOUR! Short and wide, flat batted over bowler's head
16.4Chameera to Gill,FOUR! Yorker outside off, squeezed it wide of third man
16.5Chameera to Gill. wide
16.5Chameera to Gill, 1 run, short and slapped to deep mid wicket
16.6Chameera to Tewatia, wide
16.6 Chameera to Tewatia, 1 run
GT 103/4 after 16 overs
Holderto bowl,Miller is on strike.
15.1 Holderto Miller, 1 run, slower one, on good length, on leg stump, pulled to deep square
15.2Holderto Gill, 1 run, Slow bouncer, whacked to deep square leg
15.3Holderto Miller,SIX!! Full, wide outside off, slices it over deep extra cover
15.4Holderto Miller, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to extra cover fielder
15.5Holderto Gill, 1 run
15.6Holderto Miller, wide
15.6 Holder to Miller,OUT! Caught! Slower one, outside off, short of length, slices it to Badoni at extra cover
GT 92/3 after 15 overs
Avesh to bowl, Miller is on strike.
14.1 Avesh to Miller, 1 run, length ball around off stump, slapped to deep point
14.2Avesh to Gill, 1 run, Yorker on middle stump, jammed to deep mid wicket
14.3Avesh to Miller, no run, short and wide, left alone
14.4Avesh to Miller, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to cover for a sharp single
14.5Avesh to Gill, 1 run
14.6Avesh to MIller, 1 run
GT 87/3 after 14 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Miller is on strike.
13.1 Mohsin to Miller,2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulled to vacant region at mid wicket
13.2Mohsin to Miller, no run,slower ball onlength ball on middle, defended to Mohsin
13.3Mohsin to Miller, no run, touch fuller around off stump,pushed to mid off
13.4Mohsin to Miller, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of extra cover
13.5Mohsin to GIll, 1 run, slower ball on good length, worked to deep mid wicket
13.6Mohsin to Miller, 1 run
GT 82/3 after 12 overs
Krunal to bowl, Gill is on strike.
12.1Krunal to Gill, 2 runs,touch short on the stumps, worked to the on side
12.2Krunal to Gill, no run, back of length, on the body, msses off the pads
12.3Krunal to Gill, 1 run, back of length ball in the body, tucked to mid wicket
12.4Krunal to Miller, 1 run
12.5Krunal to GIll, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, pushed wide of cover fielder
12.6Krunal to Miller, 1 run
GT 76/3 after 12 overs
Holder to bowl, Gill is on strike.
11.1 Holder to Gill, 1 run, Short ball outside off, short arm jabbed to long on
11.2Holder to Miller, no run, short ball on middle and off, slapped to backward point fielder
11.3Holder to Miller, no run, Slower on around middle and leg, nudged to point
11.4Holder to Miller,FOUR!! Short ball on middle and off, slapped wide of backward point fielder
11.5Holder to Miller, 1 run, Short ball on the stumps slapped to deep point
11.6Holder to Gill, 1 run
GT 69/3 after 11 overs
Krunal to bowl, Miller is on strike.
10.1 Krunal to Miller.1run, length ball on off, tucked to square leg
10.2 Krunal to Gill,. 2 runs, short ball outside off, steered to deep square leg
10.3 Krunal to Gill, 1 run, short ball on off stump, worked to deep square leg
10.4 Krunal to Miller, 1 run, Short, quick on middle stump,pulled to deep mid wicket
10.5 Krunal to Gill,FOUR!! Fuller on middle stump, reverse sweeps it over short third.
10.6 Krunal to Gill, 1 run
GT 59/3 after 10 overs
Avesh to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
9.1 Avesh to Pandya,OUT! Short, wide, quick, and Hardik slashes it, thick edge to QDK.
Here's Miller.
9.2Avesh to Miller, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to fine leg
9.3Avesh to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off stump, slashed to third
9.4Avesh to Miller, no run, Short around off, dabs it to point
9.5Avesh to Miller, wide
9.5 Avesh to Miller, 1 run, back of length on middle and off, nudged to third
9.6Avesh to Gill,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped behind point
GT 50/2 after 9 overs
Krunal to bowl, GIll is on strike.
8.1Krunal to Gill, 1 run, fuller on the stumps, sweeps, top edge falls short of fine leg
8.2Krunal to Pandya, no run,
8.3Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to long on
8.4Krunal to Gill, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short mid wicket
8.5Krunal to Gill, 1 run, short ball on stumps, pulled to deep mid wicket
8.6Krunal to Pandya, 1 run
GT 47/2 after 8 overs
Holder to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
7.1 Holder toPandya, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
7.2Holder to Gill, 1 run, short ball around off stump, short arm jabbed to cow corner
7.3Holder to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball around off, punched through extra cover
7.4Holder to Pandya, 1 run, short ball on off stump, pulled to square leg
7.5Holder to Gill, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, clipped to cow corner
7.6Holder to Pandya, 2 runs
GT 39/2 after 7 overs
Krunal to bowl, Gill is on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Gill, 1 run,length ball on legs, tucked to square leg
6.2Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, steered to the fine leg
6.3Krunal to Gill, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back
6.4Krunal to Gill, 1 run, lenght ball on off stump,steered to mid wicket
6.5Krunal to Pandya, 1 run, length ball, punched to long on
6.6Krunal to Gill, no run
GT 35/2 after 6 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike.
5.1 Chameera toGIll, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
5.2Chameera to Gill, no run, touch fuller ball outside off, looks to drive it, under edges it
5.3Chameera to Gill,FOUR!! Slower ball, short outside off, short arm jabbed infront of square leg
5.4Chameera to Gill, 1 run, Full ball around off stump, driven wide of mid-off
5.5Chameera to Pandya, no run, Low full toss outside off, driven to cover
5.6Chameera to Pandya, no run
GT 30/2 after 5 overs
Avesh to bowl, Gill is on strike.
4.1 Avesh to Gill, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to mid on
4.2Avesh to Wade,OUT! Wade moves wide outside off, he follows him, Length ball wide outside off stump, goes for a lap, laps it straight to keeper.
Pandya in next.
4.3Avesh to Pandya, 1 run, short and wide, slashes to third
4.4Avesh to Gill,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, pulled infront of square leg
4.5Avesh to Gill. no run, length ball around off stump, slapped to cover
4.6Avesh to Gill, 1 run
GT 23/1 after 4 overs
Chameera to bowl, Wade is on strike
3.1 Chameera to Wade,FOUR! Length ball outside off, driven through extra cover
3.2Chameera to Wade,FOUR! Short ball on the stumps, pulled away over square leg fielder
3.3Chameera to Wade, no run, Full outside off, smashed to short cover fielder
3.4Chameera to Wade, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched wide of mid off
3.5Chameera to Gill, 1 run, short ball, pulled to fine leg
3.6Chameera to Wade, no run
GT 13/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Gill is on strike.
2.1Mohsin to Gill, no run, length ball on the stumps, hits high on the pads
2.2Mohsin to Gill,, 1 run, back of length on middle and leg, tucked to mid wicket
2.3Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, looks to pull it, but a leading edge falls over bowler
2.4Mohsin to Saha,.OUT! Caught! Length ball on off stump, chipped to mid on.
Here's Wade.
2.5Mohsin to Wade, 1 run, back of length outside off, steered to third
2.6Mohsin to Gill,FOUR! Short and outside off, slashed infront of point
GT 7/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Gill is on strike,
1.1 Chameera to Gill, no run, length ball around off stump, cut to short point
1.2Chameera to Gill.1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed on the backfoot to mid off
1.3Chameera to Saha, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed back
1.4Chameera to Saha,FOUR! Touch short on the stumps, pulled wide of square leg
1.5Chameera to Saha, no run
1.6 Chameera to Saha, no run.
GT 2/0 after 1 over
Mohsin to bowl, Saha is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball around middle and leg, looking to play it on side, leading-edge falls short of second slip
0.2Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball around off, beats the outside edge
0.3Mohsin to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point
0.4Mohsin to Saha, no run, back of length on the stumps, defended on the backfoot
0.5Mohsin to Saha, 1 run, back of length around off stump, steered to third
0.6Mohsin to Gill, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.
WhileGujaratled the points table for most part of the league,Lucknowmoved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-ledGujaratside's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.