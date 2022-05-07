IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders highlights: Avesh and co. run through KKR and win by 75 runs

A match that KKR would like to forget and move on. The LSG batters Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda led from the front after a tentative start. The only consolidation prize KKR could take from this match was that they were able to pick 7 wickets of LSGs. While Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, and Jason Holder bowled out KKR for 101.
LSG won by 75 runs
KKR 101 all out
Holder to bowl, Narine is on strike.
14.1 Holder to Narine,OUT!! Caught!! Fuller outside off, again goes for a heave, slices it to Krunal at extra cover.
Tim Southee is in next.
14.2Holder to Southee,OUT! Caught! Short ball at his body, pulled to deep square leg.
Umesh's next.
KKR are 99/9
14.3Holder to Umesh,RUN OUT!!HATTRICK ball - 2 runs, full toss on middle stump, pushed past mid on, and they're looking for anotehr run, and Ayush picks it up and throws at Holder, who removes the bail, batter is well short.
ALL OVER FOR KKR, 10
KKR 99/7 after 14 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Narine is on strike.
13.1 Bishnoi to Narine,FOUR!! Full outside off, smashed down the ground
13.2Bishnoi to Narine, 2 runs,Fuller outside off, again goes for a heave, top edge and Stoinis drops it at point
13.3Bishnoi to Narine,FOUR! Short ball outside off, wrong'un, under edge past keeper
13.4Bishnoi to Narine, no run, drilled in, full and wide, swing and a miss
13.5Bishnoi to Narine, 1 run
13.6Bishnoi to Mavi, no run, full on off stump, goes for a swipe across the line,hits the pad
KKR 88/7 after 13 overs
Avesh to bowl, Russell is on strike.
12.1 Avesh to Russell,SIX!! Short and wide, smacked flat over deep mid wicket
12.2Avesh to Russell,OUT! Short, on hard length, goes again for a heave, this time top edge flies to third and Jason holds on to it.
Anukul Roy comes in.
12.3Avesh to Roy, no run, lenght ball around off stump,pushed to cover
12.4Avesh to Roy,OUT Caught! Back of length, around leg stump,looks to steer it to fine leg, nicked it to keeper. He has reviewed.
He has gloved it. He has to go.
Shivam Mavi is new batter.
12.5Avesh to Mavi, wide
12.5Avesh to Mavi, 1 run
12.6Avesh to Narine, 1 run
KKR 79/5 after 12 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
11.1 Bishnoi to Rinku,OUT! Full, wrong'un, drilled in on the leg stump, goes for a slog sweep, and hits it high in the sky, Krunal takes it at cow corner.
Sunil Narine is next.
11.2Bishnoi to Narine, no run
11.3Bishnoi to Narine, no run, fuller, quick, outside off, swing and a miss
11.4Bishnoi to Narine,SIX!! Full around off, goes on one knee and whacked over deep mid wicket
11.5Bishnoi to Narine,FOUR!! Full outside off, drilled it, cracks it through deep cover
11.6Bishnoi to Narine, no run
KKR 69/4 after 11 overs
Chameera to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
10.1 Chameera to Rinku, no run, around the wicket, full on middle and off, defended back to bowler
10.2Chameera to Rinku, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
10.3Chameera to Rinku, Back of length on middle stump, mistimes it and ball falls on square
10.4Chameera to Rinku, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
10.5Chameera to Russell,FOUR!! Full and wide, squeezed fine of third man.
10.6Chameera to Russell, no run
KKR 64/4 after 10 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
9.1 Bishnoi to Rinku, 1 run, length ball, quick on leg stump, steered to deep square leg
9.2Bishnoi to Russell,SIX!! 98m Clubbed over cow corner, full outside off, and it was in his arc.
9.3Bishnoi to Russell, no run, back of length, quicker on off stump, defended
9.4Bishnoi to Russell, no run, short ball on leg stump, quick, defended back
9.5Bishnoi to Russell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to third
9.6Bishnoi to Rinku, 1 run
KKR 55/4 after 9 overs
Holder to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
8.1 Holder to Rinku, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third
8.2Holder to Russell,SIX!! Full on leg stump, moves away and smashed over long on, Bread and butter for Russell.
8.3Holder to Russell,SIX!! Short and wide, slashed to deep point, fielder got a hand to it.
8.4Holder to Russell, 2 runs, Full and wide, sliced to deep extra cover
8.5Holder to Russell, SIX!! Slower ball, short and wide, pumped straight down the ground
8.6Holder to Russell,FOUR!! Full outside off, again goes for a heave, thick edge flies over short third
KKR 30/4 after 8 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
Andre Russell is new batter.
7.1 Mohsin to Rinku, 1 run, length ball on middle,pushed to long on
7.2Mohsin to Russell, no run, Short around off stump, under edge to point fielder
7.3Mohsin to Russell, no run, length ball on off stump, angling away, goes for a heave, misses.
7.4Mohsin to Russell,FOUR!! length ball on middle stump, top edge flies over de Kock
7.5Mohsin to Russell, no run, around the wicket, slower one on good length around off, goes for a heave, misses
7.6Mohsin to Russell, no run
KKR 25/4 after 7 overs
Avesh to bowl, Rana is on strike.
6.1 Avesh to Rana, no run, length ball outside off, angling away, play and a miss
6.2Avesh to Rana, no run, length ball around off stump, tapped to point
6.3Avesh to Rana, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid on
6.4Avesh to Rana, no run, Short and wide, goes for a slash, under edge to keeper
6.5Avesh to Rana,OUT! Bowled! Yorker!! straight and full, makes room and stumps are shattered,
6.6Avesh to Russell, no run
KKR 25/3 after 6 overs
Holder to bowl, Finch is on strike.
5.1 Holder to Finch, 1 run, length ball on off stump, edge to deep point
5.2Holder to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle, steered to square leg
5.3Holder to Finch, no run, Full, angling in, hits the pads
5.4Holder to Finch,OUT! Caught behind!Bouncer on middle stump, makes room and slices it to de Kock.
Rinku Singh is new batter.
5.5Holder to Rinku, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, steered to fine leg
5.6Holder to Rana, 1 run
KKR 21/2 after 5 overs
Avesh to bowl, Finch is on strike.
4.1 Avesh to Finch, 2 runs, short and wide, punched wide of extra cover
4.2Avesh to Finch, 2 runs, Short ball wide outside off.goes for a pull, top edges it and Badoni fails to latch on to it, he ran from square leg to deep square leg, was almost there!!
4.3Avesh to Finch, wide
4.3Avesh to Finch,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, driven hard and wide of mid off
4.4Avesh to Finch, 1 run, short and outside off,cut to sweeper cover
4.5Avesh to Rana, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back to bowler
4.6Avesh to Rana, no run
KKR 11/2 after 4 overs
Chameera to bowl, Finch is on strike.
3.1 Chameera to Finch, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed wide of square leg
3.2Chameera to Iyer,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, punched through cover
3.3Chameera to Iyer, no run, Full and around off stump, makes room and swings wildly, misses
3.4Chameera to Iyer,OUT! Short and on middle stump, got into anawkward position and jabbed to square leg fielder.
Nitish Rana comes in next in.
3.5Chameera to Rana, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot.
3.6Chameera to Rana, no run
KKR 6/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
2.1Mohsin to Iyer, no run, length ball on off stump, edged to point
2.2Mohsin to Iyer, no run, touch fuller around off stump, cut him in half as it angles away from him
2.3Mohsin to Iyer, no run, length ball on middle and off, square up and beaten.
2.4Mohsin to Iyer, 1 run, back of length on off stump, steered wide of backward point
2.5Mohsin to Finch, 1 leg bye, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked to square leg
2.6Mohsin to Iyer, no run
KKR 4/1 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Finch is on stike..
Shreyas Iyer is new batter
1.1 Chameera to Finch, no run, length ball around off stump, ongood length, beats the outside edge
1.2Chameera to Finch, no run, Length ball on middle and off, pushed back to bowler
1.3Chameera to Finch, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to fine leg
1.4Chameera to Finch, no run, length ball, on leg stump, hits the pads.
1.5Chameera to Finch, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
1.6Chameera to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 0/1 after 1 over
Mohsin Khan to start for LSG, Baba Indrajith is on strike.
0.1Mohsin Khan to Baba, no run, length ball outside off, left
0.2Mohsin Khan to Baba, no run, length ball angling away from off stump, play and a miss
0.3Mohsin Khan to Baba, no run, Full on pads, goes for a flick, hits the pad
0.4Mohsin Khan to Baba, no run, on good length around off stump, angling away, beats the outsdie edge
0.5Mohsin Khan to Baba, no run
0.6Mohsin Khan to Baba,OUT! back of length, top edge to Badoni
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
LSG 176/7 after 20 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
19.1Southee to Badoni, 1 run, length ball, swung away, to deep square
19.2Southee to Holder, 1 run, length ball on his pads, jabbed to deep mid wicket
19.3Southee to Badoni, 1 run, Slower ball length outside off, pulled to long off
19.4Southee to Holder,OUT!! Caught! Slower ball, goes for a heave, top edge to Rinku Singh at deep mid wicket
Dushmantha Chameerais the new batter
19.5Southee to Chameera, 1 bye
19.6Southee to Badoni,RUN OUT! Chameera, short and wide, they go for a run, keeper hits
LSG 172/5 after 19 overs
Mavi to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Mavi to Stoinis,SIX!! Slower one on off stump, moves to his off side and slammed over long leg
18.2Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Low full toss, he's standing outside the off stump, despatched it over long on
18.3Mavi toStoinis,SIX!! Short and wide, smashed over deep mid wicket
18.4Mavi toStoinis,OUT! Full-on his legs, jammed to Andre Russell at cow corner.
Jason Holder is new batter.
18.5Mavi to Holder,SIX!! length ball on his pads, flicked it over deep square leg
18,6Mavi to Holder,SIX!! 5 sixes in an over!! Full on off stump, hammered over long off
LSG 142/4 after 17 overs
Russell to bowl,Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Russell toBadoni, 2 runs, Fuller on off stump, tucked to backward square
17.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, back of length on middle, steered to deep square leg
17.3Russell to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, back of length, tucked to deep square leg
17.4Russell to Badoni, wide
17.4 Russell to Badoni, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
17.5Russell toStoinis, 1 run
17.6Russell to Badoni, 2 runs
LSG 133/4 after 17 overs
Mavi to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
16.1 Mavi to Stoinis, no run, yorker on off stump, defended back
16.2Mavi toStoinis, no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss
16.3Mavi toStoinis,1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long off
16.4Mavi to Badoni, 1 run, slower ball, full and wide, driven to deep point
16.5Mavi toStoinis, wide
16.5 Mavi toStoinis,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, tries to go down the ground and top edge flies over short third
16.6Mavi toStoinis, no run
LSG 126/4 after 16 overs
Narine to bowl, Stoinis is on strike,
15.1 Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to fine leg
15.2Narine to Badoni, 1 run, back of length carrom ball punched to deep cover
15.3Narine toStoinis, 1 run, fuller outside off, paddle sweep to fine leg
15.4Narine to Badoni, no run, Fuller outside off, defended to point
15.5Narine to Badoni, no run, quicker on off stump, defended on the front foot
15.6Narine to Badoni, no run
LSG 123/4 after 15 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
14.1 Russell to Pandya, 1 run, short ball around middle,pulled to long on
14.2Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on off stump, punched to long on
14.3Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Full outside off, squeezed to backward point
14.4Russell to Pandya, 2 runs, Slower one, around off stump, on good length, slashed to deep point
14.5Russell to Pandya,OUT! Short and wide, goes for an upper cut, straight to Finch at third.
Marcus Stoinis is new batter.
14.6Russell to Stoinis, 1 run
LSG116/3 after 14 overs
Southee to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
13.1 Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball back of length, chipped short of mid wicket
13.2Southee to Badoni, no run, slower ball around off stump, steered to point
13.3Southee to Badoni,1 run, back of length clipped to fine leg
13.4Southee to Pandya, no run, length ball around off stump, play and a miss.
13.5Southee to Pandya,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed wide of deep cover fielder
13.6Southee to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 107/3 after 13 overs
Russell to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
12.1Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball outside off, cut to deep point
12.2Russell to Hooda, 1 run, back of length on off stump, chopped to cover
12.3Russell to Pandya, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, pulled to deep mid wicket
12.4Russell to Hooda,OUT! Short and slow, goes for a heave, top edge to Shreyas Iyer.
Ayush Badoni is new batter
12.5Russell to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss outside off, flicked to fine leg
12.6Russell to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 104/2 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Hooda is on strike,
11.1 Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on leg stump,pushed to deep point
11.2Narine to Pandya, 2 runs, length ball outside off, lofted over off side field
11.3Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.4Narine to Pandya, no run,
11.5Narine to Pandya, no run
11.6Narine to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 100/2 after 11 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Roy to Pandya, 1 run
10.2Roy to Hooda,SIX!! Fuller on off stump, smashed over long on
10.3Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.4Roy to Pandya, no run
10.5Roy to Hooda, 1 run
10.6Roy to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 90/2 after 10 overs
Harshit to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
9.1 Harshit to Pandya,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, angling away, thick edge flies wide of keeper
9.2Harshit to Pandya, 1 leg bye
9.3Harshit to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point
9.4Harshit to Hooda, 1 run, back of length, punched to cover
9.5Harshit to Pandya, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
9.6Harshit to Pandya, 1 run
LSG 79/2 after 9 overs
Mavi to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
8.1 Mavi to Pandya, no run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.2Mavi to Pandya, 1 run, Slower ball around leg stump on good length, driven to mid off
8.3Mavi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed wide of cover fielder
8.4Mavi to Pandya, no run, yorker on pads, deflects to point
8.5Mavi to Pandya, 1 run
8.6Mavi to Hooda, no run
LSG 76/2 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
7.1 Narine to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
7.2Narine to QDK,OUT! Caught! Short, around off stump, the ball got stuck as he looks to chip it over extra cover and mistimed to Shivam Mavi at cover.
Krunal Pandya comes in next.
7.3Narine to Pandya, no run, length ball, drilled it on middle stump, pushed to point
7.4Narine to Pandya, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to mid on
7.5Narine to Hooda, no run
7.6Narine to Hooda,2 runs length ball outside off, cut to deep point
LSG 73/1 after 7 overs
Roy to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Roy to QDK, 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, clipped away to deep mid wicket
6.2Roy to QDK, 2 runs, length ball outside leg, steered to deep square leg
6.3Roy to QDK, 1 run, back of length on pads again, tucked to backward square leg
6.4Roy to Hooda, 1 run, Length ball outside off, comes down for a swing, top edge falls wide of Shivam Mavi at point
6.5Roy to QDK, 1 run,
50 for Quinton de Kock
6.6Roy to Hooda, no run
LSG 66/1 after 6 overs
Harshit to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Harshit to QDK,FOUR!! Full on leg stump, flicked infront of mid wicket
5.2Harshit to QDK, no run, Full and wide, jammed back to bowler
5.3Harshit to QDK, no run, length ball around middle and leg stump, goes for a lap, misses it.
5.4Harshit to QDK,SIX!!Length ball on middle and off, clobbered over deep square leg
5.5Harshit to QDK,SIX!! Short of length this time around middle and leg, picked up and smashed over deep square leg
5.6Harshit to QDK, 1 run
LSG 49/1 after 5 overs
Roy to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
4.1 Roy to Hooda, no run
4.2Roy to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around middle and off,punched to mid wickeet
4.3Roy to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, swept it wide of square leg
4.4Roy to QDK, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
4.5Roy to Hooda,FOUR! Full ball on off stump, driven over extra cover fielder
4.6Roy to Hooda, norun
LSG 39/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, floated up and angling in, steered to deep square leg
3.2Narine to Hooda, no run, short and outside off, cut to cover fielder
3.3Narine to Hooda,SIX! Floated outside off stump, this time smashes it over long on
3.4Narine to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side
3.5Narine to QDK, no run
3.6Narine to QDK, 2 runs
LSG 29/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Back of length outside off, smashed over mid wicket
2.2Southee to QDK,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, clears the front league and dismisses it over deep square leg.
2.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full length ball outside off stump, lofted over off side field.
2.4Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover
2.5Southee to QDK, 2 runs, Fuller around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
LSG 12/1 after 2 overs
Mavi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
Deepak Hooda comes in next.
1.1Mavi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off stump steered to square leg
1.2Mavi to Hooda, no run, full around off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3Mavi to Hooda, no run, back of length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.4Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball wide outside off, driven through cover and point
1.5Mavi to Hooda,FOUR!! Full this time, wide outside off, driven over extra cover this time.
1.6Mavi to Hooda, 2 runs
LSG 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Quinton de Kock is on strike.
0.1Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
0.2Southee to QDK, no run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.3Southee to QDK, no run, back of length ball on middle and leg, steered to square leg
0.4Southee to QDK, 2 runs, short ball around off stump, pulls but lacks timing and ball goes to leg side
0.5Southee to QDK, RUN OUT!! KL Rahul!length ball around off stump, he pushes it to short cover, and KL Rahul takes off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to pick it up and throws at non-striker's end. KL Rahul is out for duck without facing any ball.
0.6Southee to QDK, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSGopeners KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
Toss
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first
Meanwhile for KKR, the biggest worry has been their out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far.
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.
LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.