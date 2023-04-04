IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans choose to bowl against Delhi Capitals

IPL: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 19:30 ist
Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya. Credit: AFP Photo

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals handed debut to Bengal's 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, while Anrich Nortje replaced Rovman Powell.

GT brought in David Miller place of injured Kane Williamson, while Sai Sudarshan replaced Vijay Shankar.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

