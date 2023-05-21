IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win game

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.
Mayank Agarwal and Umran Malik were back in the playing eleven for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai brought in Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen.
The Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
