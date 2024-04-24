JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Rashid Khan and Axar Patel, here are five bowlers to keep an eye out for in today's game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 07:22 IST

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to trouble the batsmen with his variations makes him a star player in this short format game.

Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to trouble the batsmen with his variations makes him a star player in this short format game.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Mohit Sharma's impactful bowling and variations makes him a a bowler to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Mohit Sharma's impactful bowling and variations makes him a a bowler to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ishant Sharma's quick pace and variations is a potent weapon in DC's bowling attack.

Ishant Sharma's quick pace and variations is a potent weapon in DC's bowling attack.

Credit: PTI Photo

With his lethal leg-spin and deceptive googlies, Rashid can become a nightmare for batsmen.

With his lethal leg-spin and deceptive googlies, Rashid can become a nightmare for batsmen.

Credit: PTI Photo

Axar Patel's handy bowling makes him a valuable asset in the line up of Delhi Capitals.

Axar Patel's handy bowling makes him a valuable asset in the line up of Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 07:22 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIshant SharmaGujarat TitansIPLKuldeep YadavDelhi CapitalsRashid KhanAxar PatelMohit Sharma

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT