IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out for

One of the leading pacers in purple cap list, Khaleel Ahmed is known for his pace and ability to bowl in the death overs.
Mohit Sharma is known for his express pace and his ability to trouble batsmen with his variations. His aggressive approach with the ball makes him a key player to watch out for.
Kunal Patil
An all-rounder, Axar Patel can contribute with both bat and ball, known for his spin bowling and big hitting.
A top-quality leg-spinner, Rashid Khan is a genuine match-winner with his bowling.
Vijay Verma
Kuldeep Yadav is known for his variations and ability to pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs.
(Published 17 April 2024, 05:47 IST)