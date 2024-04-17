JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed to Rashid Khan, here we list five players to watch for in today's IPL game.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 05:47 IST

One of the leading pacers in purple cap list, Khaleel Ahmed is known for his pace and ability to bowl in the death overs.

Credit: PTI

Mohit Sharma is known for his express pace and his ability to trouble batsmen with his variations. His aggressive approach with the ball makes him a key player to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

An all-rounder, Axar Patel can contribute with both bat and ball, known for his spin bowling and big hitting.

Kunal Patil
A top-quality leg-spinner, Rashid Khan is a genuine match-winner with his bowling.

Credit: PTI

Kuldeep Yadav is known for his variations and ability to pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Vijay Verma
(Published 17 April 2024, 05:47 IST)
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLKuldeep YadavDelhi CapitalsRashid KhanAxar PatelMohit SharmaKhaleel Ahmed

