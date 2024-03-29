IPL 2024 | Hardik Pandya is tough but how long can he last?

Bengaluru: If Hardik Pandya were to be in World Wrestling Entertainment, a hugely popular sports entertainment caravan, he would have been the perfect heel - a pantomime villain fans love to hate.

But unlike the WWE, the Indian Premier League isn't scripted. Despite all its distractions in the shape of cheerleaders and DJs, IPL is essentially about the sport; the roles aren't defined and the dialogues aren't rehearsed. The feelings, therefore, are raw and genuine.

The overwhelming hostility towards Pandya isn't manufactured. He is constantly booed and is a favourite theme for hilarious but hateful memes.

After all, he hasn't antagonised just one but two sets of fans by his move back to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. By "ditching" Gujarat, Pandya had obviously left their fans disappointed but, as an MI alumnus, he would have been gladly accepted back by Mumbai fans if he weren't to replace the immensely likeable Rohit Sharma, whose influence over the team's joint-high five titles is as legendary as MS Dhoni's over Chennai Super Kings.