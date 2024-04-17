IPL 2024: Jos Buttler’s ton highlights need for players to be elite athletes, says Tom Moody

Kolkata: Jos Buttler’s match-winning century against Kolkata Knight Riders highlights the need for professional cricketers to be elite athletes as well, said former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody after the Rajasthan batter smashed his second ton this IPL.

Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals, dwarfing Sunil Narine’s (109) century in the first half to hit the winning runs on the final ball.

“Well, he kept going because he's an elite athlete and it just shows, in today's world of T20 cricket or any form of cricket, you need to be an elite athlete. You can't just get away with just being a skilful player and that time has well and truly passed,” Moody said in a Star Sports release.