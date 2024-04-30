JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: LSG elect to bowl, include Mayank Yadav in clash against MI

Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner too are in the LSG side for the big-ticket match, while Quinton de Kock misses out.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tie against Mumbai Indians (MI) here on Tuesday.

LSG's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav makes his return to the side after missing quite a few matches due to a lower abdominal strain.

Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner too are in the LSG side for the big-ticket match, while Quinton de Kock misses out.

Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their playing XI, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Mark Wood.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 13:39 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIPLMILSG

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT