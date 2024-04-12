JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 5 batters to watch out for

From David Warner and Prithvi Shaw to Quinton de Kock, here are five batsmen loaded with immense skill and temperament to excel in the fast-paced and high-pressure environment of the IPL tournament.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 04:53 IST

David Warner is a legend in T20 format and is known for his power-hitting. He can change the course of a match instantly.

David Warner is a legend in T20 format and is known for his power-hitting. He can change the course of a match instantly.

Credit: PTI

Stylish batsman with incredible technique, KL Rahul has immense talent and is one of the key players for LSG.

Stylish batsman with incredible technique, KL Rahul has immense talent and is one of the key players for LSG.

Credit: PTI

Aggressive right-handed, Prithvi Shaw can dominate any bowling attack and chase down any target.

Aggressive right-handed, Prithvi Shaw can dominate any bowling attack and chase down any target.

Credit: PTI

Quinton de Kock is one of the explosive opening batsmen in IPL. He has all the potential to change the game's course single-handedly.

Quinton de Kock is one of the explosive opening batsmen in IPL. He has all the potential to change the game's course single-handedly.

Credit: PTI

Known for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Tristan Stubbs has shown immense potential and is one of the star batsmen for Delhi Capitals.

Known for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Tristan Stubbs has shown immense potential and is one of the star batsmen for Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI

(Published 12 April 2024, 04:53 IST)
Sports NewsCricketKL RahulPrithvi ShawIPLDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsQuinton de Kock

