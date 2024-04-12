IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 5 batters to watch out for

David Warner is a legend in T20 format and is known for his power-hitting. He can change the course of a match instantly.
Stylish batsman with incredible technique, KL Rahul has immense talent and is one of the key players for LSG.
Aggressive right-handed, Prithvi Shaw can dominate any bowling attack and chase down any target.
Quinton de Kock is one of the explosive opening batsmen in IPL. He has all the potential to change the game's course single-handedly.
Known for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Tristan Stubbs has shown immense potential and is one of the star batsmen for Delhi Capitals.
