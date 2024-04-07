IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, bat first against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Lucknow on Sunday.

LSG, who are placed fourth in the IPL 2024 table with two wins out of three games, would also look to keep a clean slate at home and cash in on familiar conditions to register the third successive win this season.

GT, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag campaign so far under new captain Shubman Gill, winning two and losing two games to occupy the seventh spot on the points table.