IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 Batters to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals's dependable batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to score quick runs makes him a valuable asset and makes him a must watch player.
The 'Hitman', Rohit Sharma's explosive batting at the top of the order can change the course of a game single-handedly.
Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Sanju Samson's stylish batting and ability to play under pressure make him a player to watch out for.
Tilak Varma's ability to rotate strike and accelerate runs when needed makes him a key player for Mumbai Indians.
Dhruv Jurel has been an amazing find for the Raoyals, hi ability to hit big sixes can turn the game in team's favour and is one of the crucial batters in today's match.
Credit: Instagram/@dhruvjurel
(Published 01 April 2024, 06:31 IST)