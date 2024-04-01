JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 Batters to watch out for

Here we list five key batsmen for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 06:31 IST

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals's dependable batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to score quick runs makes him a valuable asset and makes him a must watch player.

Rajasthan Royals's dependable batsman, Riyan Parag's ability to score quick runs makes him a valuable asset and makes him a must watch player.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
The 'Hitman', Rohit Sharma's explosive batting at the top of the order can change the course of a game single-handedly.

The 'Hitman', Rohit Sharma's explosive batting at the top of the order can change the course of a game single-handedly.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Sanju Samson's stylish batting and ability to play under pressure make him a player to watch out for.

Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation, Sanju Samson's stylish batting and ability to play under pressure make him a player to watch out for.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tilak Varma's ability to rotate strike and accelerate runs when needed makes him a key player for Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma's ability to rotate strike and accelerate runs when needed makes him a key player for Mumbai Indians.

Credit: PTI Photo

Dhruv Jurel has been an amazing find for the Raoyals, hi ability to hit big sixes can turn the game in team's favour and is one of the crucial batters in today's match.

Dhruv Jurel has been an amazing find for the Raoyals, hi ability to hit big sixes can turn the game in team's favour and is one of the crucial batters in today's match.

Credit: Instagram/@dhruvjurel

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 April 2024, 06:31 IST)
Sports NewsCricket newsRohit SharmaMumbai IndiansIPLRajasthan RoyalsSanju SamsonRiyan Parag

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT