IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out for

A master of leg-spin, Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his variations and can easily deceive batsmen.
Renowned for his deadly yorkers and pinpoint accuracy, Mohit Sharma is a key bowler in the death overs.
A talented off-spinner, R Ashwin is known for his accuracy and ability to bowl in the powerplay overs.
Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals
Leg-spinner with a wide range of variations, Rashid Khan is effective in containing runs and picking up crucial wickets.
Express pace bowler with the ability to swing the ball, Trent Boult is a wicket-taking threat in all conditions.
(Published 10 April 2024, 04:53 IST)