JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here are five key bowlers to watch out for in the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 04:53 IST

Follow Us

A master of leg-spin, Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his variations and can easily deceive batsmen.

A master of leg-spin, Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his variations and can easily deceive batsmen.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned for his deadly yorkers and pinpoint accuracy, Mohit Sharma is a key bowler in the death overs.

Renowned for his deadly yorkers and pinpoint accuracy, Mohit Sharma is a key bowler in the death overs.

Credit: PTI

A talented off-spinner, R Ashwin is known for his accuracy and ability to bowl in the powerplay overs.

A talented off-spinner, R Ashwin is known for his accuracy and ability to bowl in the powerplay overs.

Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals

Leg-spinner with a wide range of variations, Rashid Khan is effective in containing runs and picking up crucial wickets.

Leg-spinner with a wide range of variations, Rashid Khan is effective in containing runs and picking up crucial wickets.

Credit: PTI

Express pace bowler with the ability to swing the ball, Trent Boult is a wicket-taking threat in all conditions.

Express pace bowler with the ability to swing the ball, Trent Boult is a wicket-taking threat in all conditions.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 04:53 IST)
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan RoyalsR AshwinRashid KhanYuzvendra ChahalMohit SharmaTrent Boult

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT