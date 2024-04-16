JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens. Here we list five batters who are known for their explosive hitting, consistency, and ability to turn matches on their own.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us

The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman, Phil Salt, is known for his ability to play big shots all around the ground.

The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman, Phil Salt, is known for his ability to play big shots all around the ground.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Jos Buttler has emerged as a key batter for Rajasthan. His ability to play pacers with ease and find gaps in the field makes him a dangerous batsman.

Jos Buttler has emerged as a key batter for Rajasthan. His ability to play pacers with ease and find gaps in the field makes him a dangerous batsman.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sunil Narine has already established himself as one of the most exciting talents. His aggressive batting and fearless approach make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine has already established himself as one of the most exciting talents. His aggressive batting and fearless approach make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Credit: PTI Photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal has all the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go and score big runs makes him a crucial player in the Rajasthan Royals' lineup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has all the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go and score big runs makes him a crucial player in the Rajasthan Royals' lineup.

Credit: PTI Photo

The young sensation for KKR, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been making waves in the IPL with his consistent performances. His elegant strokeplay and ability to find gaps in the field make him a batsman to watch out for.

The young sensation for KKR, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been making waves in the IPL with his consistent performances. His elegant strokeplay and ability to find gaps in the field make him a batsman to watch out for.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 April 2024, 06:16 IST)
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsJos ButtlerYashasvi JaiswalSunil Narine

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT