IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman, Phil Salt, is known for his ability to play big shots all around the ground.
Jos Buttler has emerged as a key batter for Rajasthan. His ability to play pacers with ease and find gaps in the field makes him a dangerous batsman.
Sunil Narine has already established himself as one of the most exciting talents. His aggressive batting and fearless approach make him a game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has all the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go and score big runs makes him a crucial player in the Rajasthan Royals' lineup.
The young sensation for KKR, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been making waves in the IPL with his consistent performances. His elegant strokeplay and ability to find gaps in the field make him a batsman to watch out for.
(Published 16 April 2024, 06:16 IST)