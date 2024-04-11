IPL 2024: Rashid franchises' favourite due to commitment, says Gavaskar

New Delhi: Rashid Khan's commitment towards all aspects of the game make him one of the most sought-after commodities in T20 leagues across the globe, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Needing 15 in the final over and two off the last ball, Gujarat Titans scripted a sensational last-ball win with the Afghan leg-spinner hitting an unbeaten 24 off 11 deliveries. With the ball, he took one wicket but gave away just 18 runs from his four overs.

"Yeah, he didn't hit the wickets like he usually does, but when he was needed with the bat he came and delivered," Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

"This is the reason he's such a wanted player by franchises all around the world. They want him because they can see his commitment, batting, bowling and fielding," he said.

Apart from his batting and bowling, Rashid is an agile fielder who is well capable of putting in the dives.

"Look at the way he gives everything while he's fielding. Bowlers sometimes can be a little concerned about diving on their bowling shoulder, because if they dislocate their shoulder careers are in threat.

"Not with Rashid Khan, he just wants to give 100 per cent."