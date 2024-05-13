IPL 2024: Skipper Du Plessis credits newfound aggression for RCB's IPL revival

Their bowlers ripped through Delhi to dismiss them for 140 in 19.1 overs, with pacer Yash Dayal claiming three wickets.

"We want to play that style of cricket - RCB talks about playing bold," Du Plessis said. "Just proud that we can actually do that now, putting our performance together.

"It's just confidence, isn't it?. First half of the season, we were really fighting for it, didn't quite come together for us. You just need a couple of guys to find their form in the tournament and it's happened."

Victory over Delhi marked the third straight match that Bengaluru had bowled a team out and they have posted totals of 200 or more in five of their last seven games.

"There's been a positive change. Even when we were losing, nobody was pointing fingers at anyone," Dayal said.

"We've been positive throughout the season and we've become more attacking. We've switched that mode on."

Bengaluru face third-placed Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.