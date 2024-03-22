IPL 2024 | T20 not taxing on body but travel during League is: Pat Cummins

"But it's nothing new, we've done it before, so obviously the game days are the most important, that's where we put most of our energies into. No team plays the same XI all 14 games.

Cummins, who is the second most expensive buy at this IPL auction, will not only have the burden of captaincy but will have the pressure to deliver with the bowl. He will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only other experienced bowler in the line-up.

They also have the likes of T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat.

"We have got loads of experienced guys excited with the lineup. Bhuvi I will be leaning on a lot. We have got a lot of experience and young guys as well 'It's T20 cricket, you will be hit around, not worry about too much. So it will be up for the experienced guys to help the youngsters' out."

Saturday's match is being billed as Cummins vs Mitchell Starc clash and the Aussie skipper said: "Hopefully I don't have to face starc. It's funny beauty of the IPL. These guys playing Starcy for 15 years.

"I can't remember when I played against him. It will be an interesting part of tomorrow. We are both bowlers so there won't crossover too much," he signed off.