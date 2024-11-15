Home
IPL Auctions 2024: 574 players to go under the hammer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest

The 13-year-old India U-19 cricketer from Bihar is the youngest among the lot at Rs 30 lakh base price.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 17:19 IST

Sports NewsCricketIPL Auction

