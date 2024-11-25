Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL Auctions 2025 | Gujarat Titans buy Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 cr; Shaw, and Shardul remain unsold

Also going unsold were New Zealand batting stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketWashington SundarIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us