IPL Mega Auction | Jio Cinema crashes ahead of grand event; services restored

<p>As hundreds of thousands of people logged on to Jio Cinema to watch the mega auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Ambani-owned platform crashed, leaving netizens incensed. The matter was resolved soon, and services are now back up. </p><p>In the meantime, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X was flooded with angry responses as netizens demanded answers for the poor preparation.</p><p>"Jio cinema sucks (sic)," wrote one user, while another called on the platform to fix the issue at the earliest.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2025-mega-auction-live-latest-updates-jeddah-news-indian-premier-league-rishabh-pant-jos-butler-arshdeep-singh-shreyas-iyer-mitchell-starc-mumbai-indians-mi-chennai-super-kings-csk-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-royal-challengers-bangalore-rcb-sunrisers-hyderabd-srh-rajasthan-royals-rr-delhi-capitals-dc-punjab-kings-pbks-gujarat-titans-gt-lucknow-super-giants-lsg-mohammed-siraj-shami-steve-smith-3289761">Follow LIVE updates from the IPL Mega Auction</a></strong></em></p><p>"Jio Cinema if you do not have the infrastructure to provide the service please dont take up the rights," wrote another.</p><p>The two-day extravaganza, which was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time, is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the 10 IPL franchises set to play a tug of war to lay their hands on the best batters, bowlers and all-rounders as per their aspirations and budget.</p><p>A total of 574 players are in the auction pool, among which 366 are Indians, while the remaining 208 are foreigners.</p><p>There will be Rs 641.5 crores cumulatively in the kitty of 10 teams.</p>