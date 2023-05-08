Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in WTC final against Australia

Ishan Kishan has replaced KL Rahul in the WTC final against Australia.
NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia.
Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.
Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.
More details here - https://t.co/D79TDN1p7H #TeamIndia
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 8, 2023
More details awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?
Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter