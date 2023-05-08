Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in WTC final against Aus

Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in WTC final against Australia

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 17:25 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 17:35 ist
Ishan Kishan file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Ishan Kishan has replaced KL Rahul in the WTC final against Australia.

 

More details awaited.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K L Rahul
Cricket news
Sports News
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 