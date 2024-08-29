Jacob Oram appointed New Zealand bowling coach for Test series in India

Auckland: New Zealand have roped in former pacer Jacob Oram as their bowling coach ahead of the gruelling three-Test away series against India, a much-anticipated showdown in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The imposing right-arm pacer, who will take charge on October 7, has played three Cricket World Cups and four T20 World Cups and brings a wealth of experience to the Blackcaps coached by Gary Stead.

New Zealand will play the first match of the series against India in Bengaluru from October 16-20, followed by Tests in Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (November 1-5).

Oram, 46, was the Blackcaps' bowling coach during the recent T20 World Cup in the Americas and performed a similar role with the New Zealand's women's team during the World Cup on home soil in 2022.

"The 229-capped international officially joins the Blackcaps staff after supporting the team as bowling coach in last year's Test tour to Bangladesh, February's T20I series at home against Australia, along with the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.