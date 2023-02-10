Jadeja applies 'ointment on sore finger', sparks debate

Jadeja applies 'ointment on sore finger', triggers debate

When a fan shared the footage with former Australia captain Tim Paine, he replied, 'interesting'

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Feb 10 2023, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 08:26 ist
Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: PTI Photo

Ravindra Jadeja drew attention not only for demolishing Australia with his fifer on the opening day of the first Test but also for applying something on his spinning finger, triggering a debate on what it was.

A video made its way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and a former player interested.

Also Read | Jadeja makes a five-star return

When a fan shared the footage with former Australia captain Tim Paine, he replied, "interesting".

However, a BCCI source told PTI that it was an "ointment for pain relief for the sore finger".

David Warner and Steve Smith, who are part of the visiting side, served bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 in South Africa.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ravindra Jadeja
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 