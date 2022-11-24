Jadeja out of Bangladesh ODIs with knee injury

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of next month's one-day internationals in Bangladesh after failing to recover from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said Wednesday.

Jadeja misses out alongside uncapped left-arm quick Yash Dayal.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for the ODI matches on December 4, 7 and 10.

"Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said a statement.

Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the Shikhar Dhawan-led squad for the three-match ODI series in New Zealand starting Friday in Auckland.

But they will now be a part of the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.

The ODIs in Bangladesh will be followed by two Tests starting December 14 in Chittagong.

The 33-year-old Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and an attacking middle-order batsman, missed the recent T20 World Cup due to the injury.

Updated squads

For New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-capt and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

For Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.