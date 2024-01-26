Jaiswal backs batting approach

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had centuries for the taking but squandered the opportunity by playing a big shot that cost them their wickets.
Jaiswal, the 22-year-old who took England bowlers to the cleaners on Thursday, was determined to resume that all-out attacking style on Friday morning too. Despite being on 80 and standing on the verge of a ton in his first home Test and fifth overall appearance in India whites, Jaiswal seemed to care less about the milestone. He just wanted to play the kind of fearless cricket that had gotten him to the biggest stage.
England skipper Ben Stokes, sensing Jaiswal won’t lower his gears, opened with the street-smart Joe Root. The part-time off-spinner enticed Jaiswal with a teasing ball that darted in nicely and the southpaw, eyeing the on-side boundary, ended up miscuing it and offered a return catch to Root off the fourth ball of the day.
Fronting up for post-day media duties on Friday, Jaiswal admitted it was a mistake to go after a bowler that early in the day but refused to tone down his aggression. “Yes, it would have been amazing if I scored a hundred but I think what brought me here was my process and thinking. I was quite positive in my mind and I was keen to make sure that I keep building the innings.
“I knew he (Root) was going to bowl at some point and I was prepared to face him. He can even bowl first over. But as I said I was trying to do my best and sometimes I can make mistakes and get out and I am trying to make sure that I learn from my mistakes. In cricket as sometimes it works for you and sometimes it does not.”
Rahul, batting beautifully throughout the day in a chance-less innings, too perished, thanks to a rush of blood. On 86, his eye lit up when Tom Hartley bowled a half-tracker but to his dismay he found Rehan Ahmed in the deep. In fact, even the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also departed in trying to attack too much.
Jaiswal said the message from the management is to play aggressive cricket and they won’t back down. “We were trying to play positive cricket. I was also trying to do the same, play some positive shots.”