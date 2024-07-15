Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour

Melbourne: Jake Fraser-McGurk will bid to fill the vacuum left by David Warner at the top of Australia's batting order after being confirmed in the white-ball squads for the tour of Britain in September.

Warner bowed out of international cricket with Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup, and the hard-hitting Fraser-McGurk has been seen as his natural successor following his sensational Indian Premier League campaign.

Uncapped in T20Is, Fraser-McGurk was included in Australia's World Cup squad as a reserve player but never got a chance to shine on the global stage.

The 22-year-old was named in both Australia's T20 and ODI squads on Monday for the tour which starts Sept. 4 with three T20s against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The tour then heads south for another three T20s and five ODIs against England.