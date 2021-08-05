Anderson equals Kumble's tally of Test 619 wickets

James Anderson equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Only former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 Test scalps and former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne with 708 wickets are ahead of Jimmy Anderson

PTI
PTI, Nottingham,
  • Aug 05 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 21:45 ist
English pacer James Anderson. Credit: AFP Photo

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Thursday equalled Indian spin legend Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets.

Anderson, a right-arm pacer, achieved the feat during the second day of the first test here, after he removed India skipper Virat Kohli on a zero.

Only former Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 Test scalps and former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne with 708 wickets are now ahead of Jimmy Anderson, who is playing his 163rd Test, after making his debut way back in 2003.

For the record, Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests, in terms of wickets.

Earlier in the day, Anderson first removed Cheteshwar Pujara and then accounted for Kohli, with whom he has had several memorable battles in the past.

