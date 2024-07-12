James Anderson - India's tormentor in chief in England

A career of over two decades in the fast lane is incredible. It speaks as much about one's durability as about deliverability. Just to illustrate the point: Stuart Broad, Anderson's long-time bowling mate, made his Test debut four years after the Lancastrian did but retired a year before. And Broad himself had a remarkable, even if somewhat under-rated, 16-year career. Even if you take into account that Anderson stopped playing T20Is in 2009 and ODIs in 2015, to last the distance he did is exceptional.