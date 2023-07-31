Jasprit Bumrah back from injury layoff, to lead India in T20I series against Ireland

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday returned from long injury layoff, to lead India in three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Which is more dangerous: Outer space or the deep sea?
Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp
Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse
Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies
What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test
Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing