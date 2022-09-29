Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 15:29 ist

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah
India Cricket
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 