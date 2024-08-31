Joe Root hits record-breaking 34th test century for England

Joe Root hit his 34th test century for England at Lord's on Saturday, surpassing the 33 scored by Sir Alastair Cook to become his country's greatest centurion in the game's longest format.

England were building an enormous lead on day three of the second test against Sri Lanka when Root steadily made his way to a back-to-back century in the second innings, smashing a four to reach 102.

Root had pulled level with Cook in the England record books in the first innings with a knock of 143.