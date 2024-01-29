Ranji Trophy: Horsemen of pace deliver

Bengaluru: Karnataka defeated Tripura by 29 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy encounter in Agartala. Karnataka picked up six points for the effort on Monday and stayed at second place on the Group C table with 15 points, second behind Tamil Nadu, also 15, on run quotient.
Seems alright enough for a side undergoing a transition, but that doesn't shake the fact that they still seem frail.
Mayank Agarwal, the Karnataka skipper, defended his comrades, saying "... everyone should exercise more emotional intelligence and allow the young players to get into their stride."
That sentiment - besides being his primary job to convey - isn't wrong, but the issue is with the fragile system in place and the seniors who aren't quite doing their bit.
As for the ones who are, one can't stop writing paeans on the three horsemen of pace for Karnataka. Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Vasuki Koushik were once again at the helm of a Karnataka victory.
They picked up a combined eight wickets - they had one more as a unit in the first innings - in the second innings to bundle Tripura out for 163 in 55.2 overs. The hosts were in pursuit of a somewhat meagre 193 on the fourth day after having bowled Karnataka out for 151 in the second innings.
The returning Kaverappa finished with figures of four for 44 from 22 overs.
Koushik was a tad underwhelming for he finished with only one scalp, but he also only conceded 41 runs in 17 overs (economy: 2.41).
Vijaykumar bagged three wickets for 62 runs from 14.2 overs (economy: 4.32).
The coming together of such contrasting styles on a wicket, which wasn't particularly suited to them, was still enough for them.
"The wicket was built around bowlers who get the ball to skid off the pitch," revealed Mayank. "Our bowlers like to hit the deck so it was hard, but those boys are just brilliant at what they do. In fact, I remember all of them were coming to me repeatedly and asking me for the ball and insisted that would bowl even if they had to go on for the whole session.
"That sort of commitment and passion is what Karnataka cricket is all about and has been about. They are the reason we're doing well, and for that I think we should all credit them."
True as that might be, it's not even right to ask them to deliver at this level over and over again. What when they don't? Well, we'll see soon enough.