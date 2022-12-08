Khawaja's 50 guides Australia to 89-1 at 1st break, 2nd test

Khawaja's 50 guides Australia to 89-1 at 1st break

AP
AP, Adelaide,
  • Dec 08 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 12:17 ist
Australia batter Usman Khawaja. Credit: AFP Photo

Usman Khawaja posted his 19th test half-century to guide Australia to 89 for one at the first interval Thursday in the day-night second cricket test against West Indies.

Khawaja shared a 34-run opening stand with David Warner (21) and an unbeaten 55 with Marnus Labuschagne (13 not out) for the second wicket after Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

Both teams made injury-enforced changes following Australia's 164-run win in Perth last weekend, with West Indies giving debuts to two players among its three changes.

One of them, pace bowler Marquino Mindley, left the field with a hamstring strain after bowling just two overs in his firs spell in test cricket after rushing to Adelaide to be on standby. West Indies cycled through six bowlers in the first 90 minutes, including the introduction of spin in the 10th over, but barely troubled the Australian top order.

Warner scored 21 from 29 balls and was looking solid before he chased a wide delivery from Alzarri Joseph (1-30) and was caught behind to end the ninth over.

Khawaja, on 12 at Warner's departure, accelerated his scoring for a period of time, surpassing 1,000 test runs in the calendar year when he hit Anderson Phillip for a boundary to reach 42.

The Australians were scoring at four runs an over until the West Indies stemmed the run flow, conceding just 12 in the 10 overs before the first break.

Khawaja reached his half century in the last over of the session and was 50 not out from 95 balls.

Sports News
Cricket
Usman Khawaja
Australia
West Indies

