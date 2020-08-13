Kings XI batsman recovers after testing Covid positive

One of Kings XI Punjab's primary middle-order batsmen tested positive for coronavirus a fortnight ago but has now recovered from the infection, it has been reliably learnt.

"Yes, a player from the franchise tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. He underwent medication and followed all the necessary protocols laid out by his doctor. He has now tested negative and resumed physical training too. He looks fit and can't wait to join his team-mates," said a source in the know of things.

The right-hander, an out of favour India batsman who spent most of his last IPL season on the benches, has been told to go easy with his training.

"He's been advised to avoid high-intensity training. Just basic training would do for now for him," added the source.

Kings XI Punjab, coached by legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, has a total of five Karnataka players in the squad. Opening batsman KL Rahul was named the skipper of the side while Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal being the other two batsmen. Off-spinning all-rounder K Gowtham and left-arm spinner J Suchith are the other two players from Karnataka.

Since the player has successfully recovered, it's believed that the team will go ahead with its travel plans. The team is scheduled to fly out to Dubai on August 20.

The development comes to light after Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive on Thursday. Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.