Klaasen's ton propels SRH to 186/5 against RCB

Klaasen hit eight fours and six sixes before getting out on 104 off 51 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 21:07 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 21:07 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Riding on century from South Africa wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a strong total of 186/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Klaasen hit eight fours and six sixes before getting out on 104 off 51 balls.

More to follow...

